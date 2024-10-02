These are the two best headphones deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is nearly here, with plenty of excellent deals coming up before October 8th - even from other competing retailers. Included are two of the best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Beats Solo3 Wireless.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is currently priced at $290 at Walmart, while the Beats Solo3 Wireless is $99 at Walmart. Our Sony WH-1000XM5 review was glowing, giving them a perfect five-star score. Meanwhile, we liked the Beats Solo3 headphones, though they do come with a few caveats.

If you've been looking to invest in high-quality wireless headphones, these two deals make for excellent starting points thanks to the nice price drops. If you're still willing to pay out a little more, the Sony headphones are worth the investment. And the Beats are a nice choice for those who want a more budget-minded option.

Today's best headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $290 at Walmart Once rated as our best headphones with a score of five out of five stars, these wireless headphones have excellent noise cancelation, great overall performance, solid ambient features, and more. With this near $110 discount, it's an absolute steal right now.

Beats Solo3 Wireless: was $179 now $99 at Walmart These Beats headphones were the first fruits of Apple's deal in buying the Beats brand. As a result, they maintain their level of quality with, according to our review, energetic and punchy sound, solid Bluetooth, and excellent wireless stability. Couple them with the discount and you have some serious budget headphones.

While the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are nearly perfect, they still have a few drawbacks to keep in mind. Its new design is less portable, there's still no water resistance, they're more expensive than previous models, all while not being a huge upgrade over the still-excellent WH-1000XM4 model.

The Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones have two negatives that keep them from being even a four out of five stars: firm headband pressure, and lack of fidelity for the price.

Despite this, you should absolutely take advantage of these massive discounts and snag yourself a pair of either one now.

