Searching for secret Santa gifts? These 9 headphone accessories are perfect for music fans

The holidays are with us and that means playing Christmas music 24/7 for at least a couple of weeks. If you’re looking for a gift for a music fan, they’ve probably already got themselves set up with the best headphones and earphones, so what do you do? You buy them one of the best headphone accessories for their beloved audio kit.

We’ve taken a look at everything out there and picked out some sweet highlights to help enrich their listening experience. Whether it’s a case to keep their Apple cans protected, a cool stand for their desk, or a necessary cable, we’ve sought them out. These are the gifts that will prove useful throughout the year, not just over the festive period.

Take a look below at the perfect headphone accessories for music lovers. And while you're gift planning, it's a smart move to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for plenty of other holiday and Christmas gift ideas .

Best headphone case gifts

AirPods case OtterBox Lumen Series case for AirPods Pro 2 US$22.95 at OtterBox US$34.95 at Apple Check Amazon Clear, robust and stylish Secure and hardier looking than the standard AirPods case, the Otterbox Lumen Series case keeps your gear safely protected and accessible with the carabiners. Made from hard plastic, which offers weather resistance and robust abrasion, it feels studier compared to regular plastic, while still being secure and offering wireless charging when you place it over your existing wireless charging case. Headphone cover Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro AirPods Max cover Check Amazon A little added protection Not all headphones are completely scratch-proof, which is frustrating. That’s why the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro can help matters. Made from clear hard plastic, these are perfect for giving your AirPods Max that added bit of protection you might need while on the go. Apple's best over-ears aren't cheap so this is a good starting point if you need some extra protection. It also has precise cutouts for any physical buttons on the set. Headphone case Urban Armor Gear AirPods Max case Check Amazon Ultimate protection For maximum protection, consider the Urban Armor Gear AirPods Max Protective Case. It’s made of robust and water-repellent 840D nylon material so it can handle a few knocks. It even has weatherproof zips while its robust hard shell has a compression moulded inner compartment to keep things secure. So secure that it meets the US military drop test standard. Magnetism inside the case automatically activates the AirPods max’s energy-saving mode.

Best headphone stand gifts

Headphone stand Avantree dual headphone stand and display mount US$199.99 at Amazon Stylishly simple Instantly making your headphones look extra stylish, the Avantree dual headphone stand is so much easier than plonking your headphones down on the side. There’s room for a few pairs of headphones here with the contoured hanger keeping them nice and safe at all times. Of course, they’re easy to grab too so you can instantly get back to listening to them whenever you want. Headphone hook Klearlook headphone hook clamp Check Amazon Straightforward stand Simple yet effective, this Headphone Stand Holder saves you from leaving your headphones cluttering up your desk. It has a 360-degree swivel hanger so it’s easy to adjust to your liking. There’s also an adjustable spring clamp so it’s easy to attach to your desk without any damage. Whether you’re hooking up regular headphones or a gaming headset, this is a useful way to keep things safe but always easy to grab. Lightning adapter Apple Lightning to 3.5mm jack adapter US$4.98 at Amazon US$9.97 at Verizon Wireless US$23.98 at Adorama US Adding flexibility For iPhone owners who still have a Lightning port, this jack is essential. It means you can still connect your headphones to your phone through a cable rather than a Bluetooth connection. For many cans, this means a superior audio experience and even support for hi-res audio in some cases. It might not look exciting but the results are great, especially for audiophiles who want the most options available to them.

Best headphone charger gifts

Dual charger Belkin wireless dual charging pad US$59.99 at Belkin US US$69.99 at Newegg US$71.99 at Amazon Speedy charging The Belkin wireless dual charging pad blends nicely on your desk with 10W dual fast charging support meaning you can charge two Qi-enabled devices pretty quickly. That means room for your earbuds as well as your phone. There are integrated LED lights to let you know the charging status of each device but otherwise, this is a fairly minimalistic charging pad which is just what you want. MagSafe charger Apple MagSafe duo charger US$98.50 at Amazon US$99 at Best Buy US$128.99 at Verizon Wireless Wireless delights One of the nicest things about recent Apple products is being able to place them down on a wireless charging pad at the end of the day. The Apple MagSafe Duo Charger offers room for both your AirPods and another device such as your iPhone or Apple Watch. It folds together any time it’s not in use so it’s easy to take around with you saving you further hassle. USB-C cable UGreen USB-C to 3.5mm jack adapter US$18.99 at Amazon US$18.99 at Amazon Robust and useful Got a newer phone with a USB-C port and no 3.5mm jack? The easiest solution is to use one of these UGreen USB-C to 3.5mm jack. That way, you can still use your wired headphones and reap the benefits of wired sound over Bluetooth. This particular adapter is pretty robust thanks to its nylon braided jacket. It also has a DAC chip to provide better audio output quality.

