Boom! Sony WH-1000XM5 are at their lowest-seen price – Black Friday has arrived

Fact one: Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the world's best noise-canceling headphones, combining looks, Sony's excellent technology, and top sound quality. Fact two: they're now on offer for just $328 (was $399.99) at Amazon – but hurry! They're selling like hotcakes.

This outrageous deal represents their lowest-ever price across trusted online retailers and it is live now for Black Friday. And remember, these are hands-down top-class Sony flagship cans – we saw them drop briefly to this price on November 3 and thought this particular flash deal had faded back to the ether. Now, it's back!

What is that saving as a percentage discount? An 18% price-slash. We know! And it's available in black, white, or navy finishes.

OK so a top deal, but not the exact Sony headphones you wanted? Scroll down, we've corralled the best deals on the older but still excellent Sony WH-1000XM4, as well as the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the outstanding April 2023-issue Sony WF-C700N, below, wherever you are.

Sony WH-1000XM5: lowest-ever price

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 18% off, equalling their lowest ever seen price! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer – at their lowest-seen price.

As we said in our five-star review of the Sony WH-1000XM5, you're getting excellent noise cancellation, a wonderful-sounding audio performance, smart ambient features, and an app you'll actually want to use.

They're quite simply the complete package and anyone searching for the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy should consider the Sony WH-1000XM5, especially with this significant discount.

Yes, the gains over the older model are more marginal this time around, but the XM5 are still that bit better across the board.

What else might you want to know? OK, we'll be brief (time is of the essence here) but the WH-1000XM5 echo the current trend for designs that lie flat on the nape of your neck (and within their included travel case) but don't fold up into the headband as the older model did, and you're not getting any water-resistance rating. But if those small things don't bother you, this is an excellent saving on a class-leading product from Sony.

