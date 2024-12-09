Black Friday's BACK! JBL's still offering super-low deals, with half off these excellent earbuds and 54% off headphones too

All good things come to an end: brat summer, the Eras tour, Black Friday... but wait! Black Friday may be gone, but it hasn't taken all the deals with it: some Black Friday deals are still live, and there are some pretty great deals that don't have Black Friday branding but have similarly stupendous discounts.

If you're looking for a secret Santa gift for the music-lover in your life (or a treat for you ahead of the holidays), we've found some good ones: JBL is offering a big discount on its excellent JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds, and Amazon's got a great deal on JBL's Tune 660NC wireless over-ears with ANC. The JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds are $74.95 (was $149.95) at Amazon, while the JBL Tune 660NC are $44.95 (was $99.95), also at Amazon.

Today's best JBL headphone and earbuds deals

JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds: was $149.95 now $74.95 at Amazon As our very own Becky Scarrott put it: "For eradicating extraneous chit-chat and low-level constant office irritations, I've not heard better for $150 to date. And you can quote me on that." Before Black Friday the lowest price we'd seen these buds on sale for was $99.95, so this is a genuinely good price. If you're looking for effective ANC earbuds that won't break the bank, these come highly recommended.

JBL Tune 660NC wireless headphones with ANC: was $99.95 now $44.95 at Amazon We haven't reviewed this specific model, but we know JBL headphones very well (we did review the not-too-dissimilar 670NC) and the spec with this model is impressive, even at full price; at over half off they're a steal. There's up to 50 hours of battery life, or 40 with ANC on, and there's Bluetooth multi-point for easy device swapping. Fast charging, voice control and JBL Signature Sound complete a pretty compelling package.

We've actually covered the JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds twice: first as a hands-on and then as a full-fat 4.5-out-of-5-stars review.

We reviewed the buds at full price and really liked what we heard: the noise canceling is fantastic, the audio has surprisingly powerful bass and we felt that they were excellent value for money. The only real negatives were extremely minor: phone calls sounded a little bit muffled, but as we welcome phone calls as much as we'd welcome some kind of terrible disease that's not remotely a deal-breaker for us.

Thanks to 11mm dynamic drivers, the sound the Live Pro 2 delivers is powerful, clear and bassy. And we're always happy to see a custom EQ to tweak things. The buds are comfortable to wear and the app's good too.

We haven't reviewed the Tune 660NC but we have reviewed the slightly newer model, the JBL Tune 670NC. The battery life lives up to JBL's claims, the app is once again excellent and the headphones are both comfortable and portable, which is important if you're going to try and max out that 50-hour battery. They're not the bassiest headphones we've ever tried but a bit of tweaking the EQ should sort that.