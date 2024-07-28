The latest Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 leaks hint at their design, colors, and pricing

We're patiently waiting for successors to the Google Pixel Buds Pro, which launched back in May 2022, and a flurry of recent leaks suggests that the next versions of the wireless earbuds are about to make an appearance.

The first leak worth mentioning comes from Android Headlines, and shows high-quality, unofficial renders of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. It looks as though they'll come in a case that's a little bulkier, but mostly the same as last time.

As for the earbuds themselves, it appears they're getting a slight redesign, with a new bulge near the ear tip – perhaps to add some extra stabilization. It's something of a return to the design of the original Pixel Buds.

We can also see all four colors that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to launch in: Charcoal, Porcelain, Aloe (to match the Pixel 8a), and Hot Pink. The Pixel Buds Pro are currently available in Charcoal, Porcelain, Bay, Fog, Lemongrass, and Coral.

Price bumps

The very first Pixel Buds (Image credit: Future)

In addition, a separate leak from Dealabs (via 9to5Google) may give us some idea about the pricing of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 as well: they're apparently going to cost $229 / £219 (about AU$350), or €249 in Europe.

For comparison, the Pixel Buds Pro cost $199 / £179 / AU$299 at launch, although we've seen several discounts applied since then. It appears the new earbuds are going to set you back slightly more than the pair they're replacing.

All of this comes just a few days after another leak showing off the design of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and their case. The increasing frequency of these leaks suggests the wireless earbuds might not be too far off making an official appearance now.

With Google having already scheduled a hardware launch event for Tuesday, August 13, that would seem like the ideal opportunity to unveil the Pixel Buds Pro 2 – though the main stars of the show are expected to be the Google Pixel 9 phones.