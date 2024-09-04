The highly-rated Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds are down to their lowest-ever price

It’s easy to spot headphone deals on household names like Apple and Sony, but what about something that is highly regarded but not necessarily massively famous? Today, you can buy the Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds at Amazon for $79 (was $109) and they’re worth the investment.

The $30 saving works out at over 25% off and it brings the earbuds down to their lowest price ever. We saw the earbuds dip this low last month but other than that, the Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds generally stick around full price.

They're also on sale in the UK for £77.20 at Amazon.

Ranking highly in our look at the best earbuds, the Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds have great features like unbeatable ANC at this price, Hi-Res audio support, and a healthy battery life of over 40 hours. They look super distinctive compared to other earbuds too, and give close rivals a serious run for their money – especially at this discounted price.

Today’s best earbuds deals

Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds: was $109 now $79 at Amazon

The latest Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds offer some exceptional bass along with powerful active noise cancellation so they’re immediately onto a good start. Through some rather neat 11mm drivers, there’s Hi-Res audio support over Bluetooth for those seeking a superior experience. Other useful details like up to 42.5 hours of battery life via the charging case and the ability to connect two devices at once make these the earbuds to buy if you want a top-tier sound and performance for less.

Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds: was £99 now £77.20 at Amazon

Those in the UK can also get involved in the savings with this offer on the Nothing Ear (a). While not technically a record-low price, it's only shy by 18p, so we're not going to get too hung up on that tiny difference. If you're looking for some excellent mid-range earbuds away from the big-names then these are an excellent buy for the overall sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life.

In our Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds review, we scored them the full five stars and hailed them as a sure-fire hit. We noticed the earbuds had all the key elements you could need, so you get “fun, zealous, expansive sound” with “strong noise cancellation” and some impressive personalization features.

The standout features for me, as someone forever recharging devices, is the 42.5 hours of battery life via the charging case with 10 hours off one charge when ANC is switched off.

For everyone else, simply being some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds for anyone looking for something mid-range, the Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds will more than delight. They even look pretty quirky too.

