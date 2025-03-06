Samsung may be working on new cheap wireless earbuds – will the Galaxy Buds FE 2 beat Sony's next value earbuds to the punch?

News
By
published

Sony and Samsung are both preparing better budget buds

Samsung Galaxy Buds in white
(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)
  • Second-gen Galaxy Buds FE are in "advanced" development
  • Launching "Summer 2025", expected to cost $99 / £99 / AU$149
  • Sony's next budget ANC buds could launch at the same time

This could be a good year for buyers looking for the best budget wireless earbuds: the next generation of Sony's budget ANC earbuds appears to be coming soon, and now a new report says Samsung is working on the second-gen Galaxy Buds FE.

We had mixed feelings about the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, giving them three out of five stars in our review, but they sound good and they offer great active noise cancellation. But of course there's always room for improvement, especially in the super-competitive world of earbuds: the Buds FE will be two years old this year and rivals haven't been sitting still.

What we know about the Galaxy Buds FE 2

The news comes via German site GalaxyClub (via NeoWin), which reports that Samsung's SM-R410 headphones, which are currently in advanced development, are the Buds FE 2.

The report speculates that the launch could be as soon as this summer (perhaps during the same even that we expect Samsung next folding phones), and that the price could be the same as the originals. T

heir launch price was $99 / £99 / AU$149, but within two months the going rate had already dropped to $70 / £75 / AU$135. Even with a post-launch price drop that would make the Buds FE 2 considerably more expensive than our current budget ANC pick, the EarFun Air Pro 3, but around the same price as the Nothing Ear (a), which are our favorite $100 model among the best earbuds.

The report doesn't give us any hints about possible improvements or details of any key features, so we're very much in the dark right now. But if Samsung is going to go into the ring with the likes of Sony it'll be going up against some significantly upgraded earbuds with better battery life, better Bluetooth and presumably better ANC too – we gave the Sony WF-C700N five stars, so we expect their successor to be equally impressive.

The Sony C710N are expected to cost around $100 / £100 (probably a little over at launch) and they too are expected to launch soon – some rumors suggest May 2025.

You might also like

See more Earbuds and Airpods News
TOPICS
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sony WF-C710N earbuds in transparent blue design.
A huge leak reveals the sequel to Sony's 5-star budget ANC earbuds, including specs and a cool new see-through look
CMF by Nothing Buds being worn
New cheap earbuds alert! CMF by Nothing's upgraded new wireless buds get FCC certified, and might appear with the Nothing Phone 3(a)
Final ZE3000 SV ANC earbuds
One of the most underrated headphones makers just launched new cheap ANC wireless earbuds, and I'm really looking forward to these
Sony WF-C710N leaked images
Sony’s upcoming budget noise cancelling WF-C710N earbuds leak, with the upgrade we most want to see
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on purple background with price cut sign
Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro drop to their lowest price since Black Friday
EarFun Air Pro 4+
EarFun launches AI-translation earbuds with dual-driver audio, plus a cheap Auracast sound-sharing dongle
Latest in Earbuds & Airpods
Samsung Galaxy Buds in white
Samsung may be working on new cheap wireless earbuds – will the Galaxy Buds FE 2 beat Sony's next value earbuds to the punch?
Viaim RecDot AI true wireless earbuds
These AI-powered earbuds can also act as a dictaphone with transcription when left in their case
Activo Volcano IEMs
These more affordable audiophile wired earbuds from a brand I love could knock Sennheiser off its perch
Honor Earbuds open, in early testing
The top 3 ground-breaking earbuds innovations we saw at MWC 2025
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro against a leafy background.
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro just got 5 much-needed upgrades, but you need a Galaxy S25 to get ‘em
HMD Amped Buds
These wireless earbuds have a case that doubles as a phone power bank, offering up to 95 hours of playback
Latest in News
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Last-minute AMD RX 9070 XT stock rumors are making me hopeful for a much better launch than Nvidia’s RTX 5000 GPUs – with just one snag
eSIM
Global eSIM shipment volume surpasses half a billion units as demand keeps on growing
Samsung Galaxy Buds in white
Samsung may be working on new cheap wireless earbuds – will the Galaxy Buds FE 2 beat Sony's next value earbuds to the punch?
China
Microsoft says Chinese Silk Typhoon hackers are targeting cloud and IT apps to steal business data
Salesforce Agentforce 2dx
Salesforce gives AI agents the power to be proactive and autonomous like never before
Microsoft Store logo on a blurred background
There's finally a fix for an annoying Microsoft Store bug that's older than Windows 11
More about earbuds airpods
Viaim RecDot AI true wireless earbuds

These AI-powered earbuds can also act as a dictaphone with transcription when left in their case
Activo Volcano IEMs

These more affordable audiophile wired earbuds from a brand I love could knock Sennheiser off its perch
Half man, half AI.

How finance teams can avoid falling behind in the AI race
See more latest
Most Popular
China
Microsoft says Chinese Silk Typhoon hackers are targeting cloud and IT apps to steal business data
eSIM
Global eSIM shipment volume surpasses half a billion units as demand keeps on growing
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Last-minute AMD RX 9070 XT stock rumors are making me hopeful for a much better launch than Nvidia’s RTX 5000 GPUs – with just one snag
A screenshot of a character in FragPunk on PC.
FragPunk drops tomorrow for PC, but its console launch has been delayed at the last minute
Microsoft Store logo on a blurred background
There's finally a fix for an annoying Microsoft Store bug that's older than Windows 11
Salesforce Agentforce 2dx
Salesforce gives AI agents the power to be proactive and autonomous like never before
Google Pixel Watch 3 side dial and button
The Pixel Watch just got a secret display upgrade in Wear OS 5.1, but here’s why you probably shouldn’t use it
the last of us 2 gate codes
The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann speaks on the possibility of The Last of Us Part 3: 'I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more'
A screenshot showing Naoe looking at the hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Prep 107GB of space as Assassin's Creed Shadows preload and expected global release times are shared by Ubisoft
Google AI Mode
Google previews AI Mode for search, taking on the likes of ChatGPT search and Perplexity