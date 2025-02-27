One of the most underrated headphones makers just launched new cheap ANC wireless earbuds, and I'm really looking forward to these

Final ZE3000 SV launch today, for $99.99 / £89.99 (about AU$180)

New 10mm dynamic drivers with pressure optimization and ANC

7-band EQ, gaming mode and multi-point pairing

Underrated audio expert Final Audio has announced a new version of its ZE3000 true wireless earbuds, the Final ZE3000 SV. These aren't just a minor refresh: they've got brand new drivers and active noise cancelling too.

We like Final's headphones a lot, but they're not as well-known as they should be. The Final Audio UX3000 over-ears got the full five stars in our review and so did the affordable wired in-ears, the Final VR500. And we gave the Final ZE8000 MK2 earbuds four and a half stars out of five. So I'm intrigued by these, because they're promising a lot of performance for not very much money.

The new earbuds feature new 10mm drivers, Final's f-Core SV. (Image credit: Final Audio)

Final ZE3000 SV: key features and pricing

There are three key new features in these buds. The first is the new f-Core SV drivers, which are 10mm dynamic drivers – a significant increase from the previous 6mm drivers. Final says that the drivers have been designed to fully utilize the acoustic space inside the earbuds "without the need for equalization."

The second new feature is called the f-LINK Port. It's been carefully created to optimize the pressure inside the earbuds while still retaining waterproofing, and Final promises serious bass as a result.

And thirdly there's Comfort ANC, Final's latest version of active noise cancellation. The promise here is effective ANC without that weird pressure feeling you can sometimes get from ANC buds.

There's also a sub-60ms low latency gaming mode, multi-point connectivity and a seven-band equalizer in the companion app. There's support for LDAC hi-res audio up to 96kHz/24-bit, and battery life is a promised seven hours from the buds and 28 including the charging case. That's with ANC on, so is above average.

The new buds will be available from today, February 27, with a price tag of $99.99 / £89.99 / about AU$180 – we look forward to seeing how they compare to the best budget earbuds soon.

