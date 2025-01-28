More Powerbeats Pro 2 images have surfaced, and there's a 'Heart Rate' button

Powerbeats Pro 2 images have been leaked by noted tipster Arsène Lupin on X

The images confirm previous leaks, predicting orange, lilac, and white finishes

This leak follows rumors that Beats' new buds will feature heart-rate monitors

Another day, another Powerbeats Pro 2 leak, but this one allegedly shows us not only colorways and design tweaks but also a much-requested feature: a heart-rate monitor in the companion app.

The rumor mill's really ramped up a gear in the past couple of weeks, most recently thanks to MacRumors (who spotted a hidden line of code in iOS 18, reportedly revealing that Powerbeats Pro 2 can be used in conjunction with gym equipment to measure heart rate), which came hot on the heels of the Powerbeats Pro 2's appearance in an official database on January 17.

And now, we get to see them in what looks to be unreleased press shots (read: on someone other than baseball star Shohei Ohtani, or quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders – awesome though those images were).

The images were leaked by noted tech tipster Arsène Lupin on X (or Twitter), who has the excellent handle @MysteryLupin, but it's important to note that the photos are just that – leaked images, rather than anything official from Apple. So, take them with as much of your preferred seasoning as you'd like.

Powerbeats Pro 2: what we know now

The ticker-taking button we'd all be hoping for… (Image credit: Arsène Lupin (via X))

Obviously, these images don't tell us definitively whether or not the incoming Powerbeats Pro 2 will beat AirPods to sporting on-ear heart-rate monitors (although ticker-taking AirPods are likely coming, though perhaps not even as soon as the AirPods Pro 3) but there is one telling image to get excited about. Look at the photo of the woman using the app: see the icons for different spatial sound profiles – and crucially, the separate button labeled 'Heart Rate'?

The images also back up data found in the code for iOS, which mentioned beige, black, orange, and purple color options, which of course checks out here.

Looks-wise (because that's all you typically get with images), we'd been wanting more slender arms and a slightly more pocketable case, and it looks as if that's exactly what we've got.

Obviously, there's no further information on chipset, battery life, stamina, or other additional features within the images (and we've already mentioned that these images are not to be relied upon as concrete evidence), but it's great to see toggles for different sonic profiles – and given the sporty nature of the photos, it looks as if this new Powerbeats Pro iteration is still very much the set of earbuds Beats wants its athletic fanbase to purchase.

Release date? Pricing? Those details are still very much at large. But as we see it, so shall you. It's our job, and we take it very seriously.