Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 buds just appeared in an official database, so prep for launch

New FCC filings suggest the Powerbeats Pro 2 launch is imminent

The filing suggests Bluetooth LE for iOS and Android users

A slimmer, more modern-looking design

We know the Powerbeats Pro 2 exist (after a slew of leaks sprouted up in September last year), and we all-but-know they're launching in 2025. And it now looks like the launch is imminent, which means we could be just weeks away from getting them in our ears.

As 91Mobiles reports, Apple has been filing the regulatory paperwork for its new buds with a bunch of official bodies. That's something Apple tends to do just before its new products go on sale.

You can usually glean some interesting details from the official filings, and the Powerbeats Pro 2's accompanying documentation is no different.

What do we know about the Powerbeats Pro 2?

According to the filing with the US FCC, the Powerbeats Pro 2 work with both iOS and Android, have Bluetooth Low Energy and do not have simultaneous transmission capability, which may mean you won't be able to connect to multiple devices at the same time.

We've previously gleaned a few other details too, thanks to those Apple teasers of the new buds back in late 2024. The design is similar to the current model but it's evolved, with more rounded edges and a more modern look.

The main section is significantly thinner and appears to be a little more angled. And thin is good, because it's likely to mean better comfort and less weight. Based on details found in the code for iOS, we're expecting black, beige, purple and orange color options.

Improved audio quality and battery life are expected, as are active noise cancelling and spatial audio. Multiple rumors have also suggested the addition of some health tracking features and possibly integration with Apple's Health app on iPhone.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors