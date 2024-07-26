Hurry! Bag this ludicrously cheap back to school wireless earbuds deal before it's too late

Summer may be in full swing, but we all know that new school year isn't too far away. That's why I'm here to share an excellent back to school tech deal, but beware... you'll need to act quickly with this one!

Yes, I'm excited to share that the JBL Tune 230NC are just $47.95 at Amazon (was $99.95) – that's a ridiculously high 52% off! This ANC earbuds deal applies to both the Blue and White color variants, both of which capture that clean, athletic vibe that JBL has mastered over the years. It's also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen these earbuds go for. Sure, they've been a couple of dollars cheaper in the past, but this is still one of the best JBL Tune 230NC offers ever in my view.

The JBL Tune 230NC deliver enjoyable audio with impressive bass and clear quality, even at higher volumes, making them ideal for the active ones out there. However, if you're more focused on acing your classes than killing it in the gym, these are still a very strong option. That's because the JBL Tune 230NC have active noise cancelling, meaning you can block out external noise when you're writing out essays or solving tricky math problems.

Today's best JBL Tune 230NC deal

JBL Tune 230NC: was $99.95 now $47.95 at Amazon

You can grab the JBL Tune 230NC for more than $50 off their usual price – that's astonishingly good value. These wireless earbuds supply bright, punchy sound and a very solid battery life of up to 10 hours (with ANC off). To top it all off, they have a stylish, sporty look and an IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant rating, making them perfect for workouts or runs. We've not seen the Tune 230NC listed for much less than this before and this offer is limited to a set amount of sales, so we'd advise pouncing on this deal before it's too late!

In our JBL Tune 230NC review, we already praised these ANC earbuds for their excellent price, so at more than 50% off you're getting an outrageously good deal. These earbuds netted a great four-star rating from us, with highlights including their ultra-comfortable fit and smart stem-style design. That's not to mention their impressively powerful and well-balanced audio output, which ensures that the JBL Tune 230NC are an awesome option for all.

If you really want to have some fun with these ANC earbuds, you can also download the JBL Headphones companion app, which grants access to a suite of fantastic features. For instance, you can switch between some well-tailored EQ presets or create your own customized sound. You can also activate the Ambient Aware or TalkThru modes, with the latter especially useful if you want to have a conversation with the buds still in your ears. There's even more to discover via the companion app, so why not grab the JBL Tune 230NC today and find out what else these buds have to offer?

Of course, I couldn't recommend this deal highly enough, but if you want to weigh up your options, make sure to check out our guide to the best wireless earbuds. Otherwise, you can view a range of other deals on this model or compare prices in your region below.