Forget the Sony XM5 headphones – I'm buying the C700N earbuds this Prime Day

Audiophiles, do I have a brilliant 2023 Prime Day deal for you. Right now, you can grab yourself a pair of Sony's C700N earbuds for just £75.99.

Yes, you read that right: one of the best audio-based Amazon Prime Day deals is still available on day two of this year's big sales event. With almost a quarter shaved off its usual retail price of £99, this Sony earbuds offer is serious value for money. The C700N in-ear headphones are some of the best earbuds around, so you won't want to sleep on this not-too-shabby discount.



Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Sony C700N deals in your region.

Prime Day deal – grab Sony's C700N earbuds at a brilliantly cheap price

Sony WF-C700N earbuds: was £99 now £75.99 at Amazon

Simply the best cheaper noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – that's what we said in our five-star review of these April 2023-release earbuds. They're lovely and small, they're comfortable, and although you don't get on-ear volume control or Sony's higher-res LDAC support, they've never seen a discount like this before – which is a whopping 23% off the asking price.

There's plenty to like about the Sony C700N earbuds. For one, they're one of the lightest set of in-ear headphones around, weighing in at just five grams. They're "incredibly comfortable and secure" and "a joy to wear", as our audio expert Becky Scarrott noted in her five-star C700N earbuds review, meaning they won't give you any physical discomfort and won't have you worrying that they'll slip out every 10 seconds.

Add in other brilliant perks including wind noise reduction, 360 reality audio support, truly immersive audio, and up to 15 hours' worth of battery, the C700N earbuds are worth investing. That's even more true with the price they're currently available at – but be quick! Prime Day ends today (July 12) at 11:59pm BST, so you don't have much longer to save yourself some cash on a new set of wonderful earbuds. You can grab a set in one of four distinct colors: black, white, sage green, and lavender. I plan on sticking with white, but I won't judge you for selecting one of the latter two.

You'll want to snap a pair up, too. Sony's wireless XM5 earbuds haven't been released yet, and it could be a lengthy wait for them to arrive. So, rather than sitting on your cash for that product to land in stores worldwide, pick up the C700N instead and immerse yourself in the best audio you can. You can thank me later.

If you want to peruse even more great audio-based Prime Day offers, read our Amazon Prime Day headphones deals, Prime Day AirPods deals, and Prime Day soundbar deals guides, too.