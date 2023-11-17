24% off Sony WF-C700N is the best Black Friday earbuds deal going – I said what I said
Run, don't walk, if you want a pair
Music lovers: do I have a top 2023 Black Friday deal for you! Right now, you can grab yourself a pair of Sony's C700N earbuds for just £74.99 – a whopping 24% discount and the cheapest they've ever been.
Do not refresh your page, do not pass Go and do not collect £200, you're reading this correctly: one of the best audio-based Black Friday deals is here and it's on a set of splendid Sony earbuds which I love.
With almost a quarter shaved off their usual retail price of £99, this Sony earbuds offer is serious contender for best Black Friday deal going – and it's the lowest they've ever dropped, on earbuds that were excellent value to begin with! The WF-C700N in-ear headphones are some of the best earbuds around, so you won't want to sleep on this one.
Sony WF-C700N earbuds at their lowest ever price
Sony WF-C700N earbuds: was
£99 now £74.99 at Amazon
Simply the best cheaper noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – that's what I said in my five-star review of these April 2023-release earbuds. And I stick by it too. They're lovely and small, they're comfortable, and although you don't get on-ear volume control or Sony's higher-res LDAC support, they've never seen a discount like this before – which is a whopping 24% off the asking price. They briefly dropped to £75.99 for Prime Day earlier in the year, so this deal means an extra pound stays in your pocket. Tidy.
The WF-C700N in-ear headphones are some of the best earbuds around, so you won't want to sleep on this Amazon deal – which just went live at the time of writing (November 17).
There's just so much to enjoy with these earbuds. For one, they're some of the lightest around, weighing in at just five grams. They're also incredibly comfortable, secure and a joy to wear, as I noted in my five-star Sony WF-C700N review.
Add in other brilliant perks – including Sony's 360 Reality Audio support (particularly great if you bag yourself a Tidal subscription), adaptive ANC via the Sony Headphones Connect app support and up to 15 hours' worth of battery, the WF-C700N earbuds are worth every penny in my opinion – especially at this price.
Yes, Sony's wireless WH-1000XM5 earbuds are here. Should you wait for a deal on the flagship pair? To be honest, I wouldn't. While the audio quality is admittedly very good, I wasn't blown away by the ANC, the fit or the connectivity – and they're quite the premium over this budget option. Rather than waiting for a discount there, I'd nudge you to the WF-C700N instead and immerse yourself in solid, musical and hang it all fun Sony audio. (You can thank me later).
