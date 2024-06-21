AirPods Pro 2 sink to their lowest price ever of AU$299

Tax-time in Australia has already given us some incredible EOFY headphone deals , but we’re going to go out on a limb to say that the AU$100 saving you can currently take advantage of on the AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon is by far the best one yet. It might not be the biggest saving we've seen on a pair of headphones in the month of June, but it’s rare to see a discount of any description on Apple tech – although there are other Apple EOFY deals live right now.

If you’ve been living under a rock since September 2023, then you might not be aware of the AirPods Pro 2’s talents. Not only do they work seamlessly with iOS devices, but they deliver a sensational audio performance – complete with support for Spatial Audio – and truly effective noise cancellation.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 | AU$399 AU$299 on Amazon (save AU$100) The AU$100 saving on offer here is for the slightly newer USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2. This just means the charging case they come supplied with ditches Apple’s own Lightning connector in favour of the more universal USB-C (don’t worry if you don’t own a cable, one comes in the box). Everything else about the headphones themselves is the same, including sound, noise cancellation capabilities and the integration with Apple’s other products. We don’t know how long this price will last or when we’ll see it again, so if you’ve been holding out, we reckon this is your best chance to grab them.

Apple has continually updated the AirPods Pro 2 since their release too, and there are more free upgrades coming to them with iOS 18 . These include a new Voice Isolation feature which promises to improve call quality, and being able to simply nod your head (or shake it) to answer or reject an incoming phone call. And, if you own an Apple TV 4K, you can cast audio from it to the AirPods Pro 2 so you can watch whatever you want, all the while blocking out the world around you.

Of course, all of this is only really relevant if you own an iPhone. As we said in our AirPods Pro 2 review , they’re not the best option for Android phone owners but we confirmed “if you're embedded in the Apple ecosystem these are excellent, immersive and beautifully-sounding buds.”

