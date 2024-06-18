These are the 6 EOFY headphone deals worth buying – according to our readers
Snap up these popular headphones and earbuds before the offers end
Headphones are always at the top of our purchase lists – especially when we know fresh deals are imminent. Whether you're looking for the best noise-cancelling headphones to make that commute home a little easier or the best earbuds to help cut down your 10KM time, there's an audio-listening device for everyone.
Taking a look at what our readers have been clicking on and purchasing, these are the EOFY headphone deals that are well worth a look if you haven't made the leap already. There's never a bad time to need a pair of headphones – you'll find quality deals year-round – but if you're in the market for some over-ear cans, earbuds or a gaming headset, there are few better times than right now. Of course, the beauty of the end of financial year is that there are deals on everything, so use our guide to the best EOFY sales and our entire EOFY coverage to use your time snapping deals up rather than trying to find them.
Sony WF-C700N earbuds | AU$199 AU$148 at Amazon (save AU$51)
We don't hand out five star reviews willy-nilly. Only the very best products that aren't wildly expensive tend to get them. Or, sometimes, products that aren't as premium, but offer insane value at their price. That's where the Sony WF-C700N earbuds come in. In our Sony WF-C700N review we said these earbuds took everything we loved about the company’s more expensive offerings, squirrelled "into smaller earbuds, at a lower price". With unparalleled immersive audio at this price, these earbuds are comfortable, secure and come with a great app that allows you to customise your listening. Already the best budget wireless earbuds at their RRP, for less than AU$150 it doesn't get much better.
They're also available at Sony, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys for just AU$1 more.
1MORE SonoFlow headphones | AU$139.99 AU$83.99 at Amazon (save AU$56)
If you're looking for a quality pair of noise-cancelling over-ear cans that don’t require you to take out a second mortgage, the 1More Sonoflow's are for you. Earning a near-perfect score in our 1More Sonoflow review, we couldn't get over the value they provided at their original price of AU$140. Offering an insane battery life of 50 hours with ANC turned on and 70 hours with it turned off, alongside good noise-cancelling and sound quality, all for less than AU$85, if you're looking for over-ear headphones on a budget, this is the time to strike.
EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds | AU$129.99 AU$99 at Amazon (save AU$30)
If the two most important features of headphones to you are noise-cancellation and battery life, and you prefer earbuds over headphones, this deal on the EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds should be music to your ears. In our EarFun Air Pro 3 review we called them the "best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds you can get", and not too much has changed since March last year. Now, members of our best earbuds list might have a word to say about it, but at their RRP – and especially at this ridiculously low price – the sound, ANC and battery life you get from the EarFun Air Pro 3 is insane. If the long stems don't throw you off, we couldn't recommend them more (and maybe still even if they are a tad long for you).
Prime members can snag an extra 10% off with the code SNWEXVMX.
JLab Go Air Pop earbuds | AU$49.95 at Amazon
Mind-blowingly low-priced among some already incredible budget choices in this list, these earbuds are quite wonderful if you're not willing to spend more to get more. With reliable connectivity, great battery life, solid audio and a comfortable, light fit, to say we were impressed in our JLab Go Air Pop review would be an understatement. They aren't the best earbuds in the world and this technically isn't a discounted price, but they're the best budget earbuds and are a fantastic choice if this is around the limit of your budget.
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | AU$439 AU$375 at Amazon (save AU$64)
If you're looking to snag the best headphones possible, budget be damned, but still want to save a few bucks if possible, this discount on the Sony XM4 headphones is a helluva deal. It might be a far cry from the lowest we've seen these over-ear cans, but a 32% discount is still one to get excited by. Earning five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review we think the Sony XM4's are still the best headphones overall, despite being superseded by a new model. If you're looking for incredible noise-cancelling headphones, you can stop the search.
Also available at JB Hi-Fi, Sony and The Good Guys.
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset | AU$299 AU209 at Amazon (save AU$90)
All set for everyday listening but looking to take your gaming performance to a whole new level? Well this wireless gaming headset from HyperX will do just that. Incredibly comfortable, pretty dang cool looking and completely free of pesky wires (though you can choose to play wired, if you wish) the HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset is about as good as gaming headphones get. Earning 4.5 stars in our HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review and sitting in the 'best wireless' spot over at sister publication PC Gamer's list of the best gaming headsets, scoring them for a touch over AU$200 is a considerable deal that we can find has only been beaten twice. Just remember, while they'll do just fine with console gaming, certain features like HyperX's Ngenuity software are PC-only.
Also available at HP and JB Hi-Fi. Check out our HP coupons to snag further savings.
