These are the 6 EOFY headphone deals worth buying – according to our readers

EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds | AU$129.99 AU$99 at Amazon (save AU$30)

If the two most important features of headphones to you are noise-cancellation and battery life, and you prefer earbuds over headphones, this deal on the EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds should be music to your ears. In our EarFun Air Pro 3 review we called them the "best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds you can get", and not too much has changed since March last year. Now, members of our best earbuds list might have a word to say about it, but at their RRP – and especially at this ridiculously low price – the sound, ANC and battery life you get from the EarFun Air Pro 3 is insane. If the long stems don't throw you off, we couldn't recommend them more (and maybe still even if they are a tad long for you).

Prime members can snag an extra 10% off with the code SNWEXVMX.