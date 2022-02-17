Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001 review

Easy to use, and quick to heat up, the Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001 can be set to spray a fine mist on hair while styling, creating a glossier finish than usual. These straighteners may be expensive, but they offer a range of temperature settings and plates that regulate the heat while styling, allowing hair to be smoothed in just one pass. However, the water tank makes these hair straighteners bulky and gives them an unusual look.

One-minute review

Remington has been making hair care appliances since 1937, and as well as offering some of the best hair dryers on the market, the brand also has a range of styling tools including hair straighteners.

The Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001, which is known as the Remington Proluxe HydraCare 1 Inch Flat Iron in the US and Australia, complements the Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 hair dryer. However, rather than using ionic technology to preserve the hair’s moisture levels, this styler emits a fine mist of cool water onto tresses, which Remington says helps to prevent heat damage.

The 2.5-cm / 1-inch wide ceramic plates also transfer micro-conditioners as they pass through locks to keep hair healthy, while the built-in sensors regulate the temperature across the plates to ensure one pass is sufficient to smooth or curl hair.

The Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001 straighteners offer five temperature settings ranging from 170ºC / 340ºF to 230ºC/ 450ºF, while the handy boost function raises the temperature to the highest setting in a single tap. The straighteners will even store the last used temperature in the appliance’s memory, so you don’t have to constantly adjust the styler.

On test, the Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001 was quick to heat up and glided easily through our hair. While this is one of the most expensive corded hair straighteners we’ve tested, small touches such as the ability to lock plates together, a silicon sleeve for easy storage, and a long 3m / 9ft swivel cable will certainly be appreciated by those considering this hair styler.

Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001 price and availability

List price: £149.99 / $99.99 / AU$149.99

The Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001, which is known as the Remington Proluxe HydraCare 1 Inch Flat Iron in the US and Australia, is the brand’s top-of-the-range hair straightener and will set you back £149.99 / $99.99 / AU$149.99. It’s available direct from Remington, and Amazon.

Remington offers some more affordable hair stylers, too. The Remington Sleek & Smooth Slim Straightener, or the Remington 1-Inch Anti-Static Flat Iron in the US and the Super Glide Ceramic Straightener in Australia, is priced at a more wallet-friendly £62.99 / $24.99 / AU$39.95.

Design

Glossy, metallic finish

Built-in sensors regulate temperature

Can heat up to 230 C / 450 F

The Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001 is one of the more unusual-looking stylers we’ve tested. It sports a slightly curved design, measuring 4.08 x 4.15 x 30.85cm / 1.6 x 1.63 x 12.15 inches (h x w x d), making it pretty bulky compared to some models we’ve tested. The glossy, white metallic finish looks stylish, but did prove a problem when trying to grip the straighteners securely while styling.

On the bottom of the appliance you’ll find a 7ml / 0.2fl oz water tank, which can be removed and filled using the pipette that comes bundled with the styler. Along the front-right of the straighteners, next to the bottom plate, is an outlet where the mist created from the water tank is released during styling.

The power button, temperature up and down controls, and the Hydracare button for emitting mist are located on the right-hand side of the top plate, while a display on the handle of straighteners illuminates the selected temperature in white. There are five temperature settings ranging from 170 C / 340 F to 230 C/ 450 F, and there’s a handy lock feature that ensures this temperature will be automatically selected next time the straighteners are turned on.

As we’ve already mentioned, the plates are 2.5-cm / 1-inch wide, which is standard for most hair straighteners on the market, while the tapered end ensures the plates can be clamped as close to the hair root as possible. A lock on the bottom of the flat irons keeps the plates together for easy storage, and a silicon sleeve is bundled for further protection.

The mains-powered Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001 features a 3m/ 9ft cable, which like many of the models we’ve tested swivels through 360 degrees to allow for easy manipulation when straightening or curling hair. These straighteners will automatically switch off after 60 minutes, too.

Performance

One pass was enough to smooth hair

Mist feature left hair looking healthy

Water tank was fiddly to fill

On test, we were impressed by the Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001. The hair styler was relatively quick to heat up, taking just 32 seconds to reach 170ºC / 340ºF – although this did rise to 1 minute and 10 seconds when the maximum heat setting was selected.

The Hydracare Mist Techonology resulted in a noticeable difference in the condition of hair after straightening. It looked shinier and more healthy than usual – although the water tank did prove fiddly to fill. Note, too, that it required refilling after we had fully styled our shoulder-length fine hair three times.

The extra-long cable made it easy to style hair on the back of our head, and the tapered tip of the hair straighteners meant it was possible to clamp the styler at the root to begin styling. However, we found it difficult to get a good grip on the styler when curling hair, as a result of the glossy metallic finish.

The temperature boost function was useful, enabling the straighteners to go from their current temperature to the maximum heat setting in just a single tap, as was the ability to lock the temperature so the appliance automatically heats to this level when switched on again.

Should I buy the Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001?

Buy it if...

You want to keep hair looking healthy

The Hydracare Mist Tech here did a great job of ensuring hair looked silky and shiny after styling.

You want a styler that’s easy to store

Lockable plates, along with a silicon sleeve to prevent damage, make this hair straightener extremely easy to store.

You switch between temperatures regularly

The Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001’s boost function makes it quick and easy to switch from a lower temperature to the highest heat setting with just one press. It’s ideal for quick touch-ups, or stubborn kinks that need extra styling.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a budget

At £149.99 / $99.99 / AU$149.99, this is one of the most expensive corded hair straighteners we’ve tested. If your budget is tight, consider models from Revlon and Hot Tools instead.

You want straighteners that are easy to grip

For curling hair, the Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001’s glossy finish makes the appliance difficult to grip and manipulate. Avoid if this is your go-to style.

You prefer compact devices

This hair straightener is relatively bulky as a result of the water tank and outlet for the Hydracare Mist function. If you prefer compact hair care appliances, look elsewhere.

First reviewed: January 2022