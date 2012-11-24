Twelve South HiRise for iMac

The Twelve South HiRise raises the height of your iMac or Apple Display without ruining its aesthetics.

Your Apple device's L-shaped aluminium stand fits into a slot at the back of the HiRise, and rests on a height-adjustable shelf within the unit. Just find which of its six slots is the most comfortable for your viewing.

One of the slots height-aligns a Thunderbolt Display with your iMac. This is very useful if you use a Thunderbolt display as a second screen.

The front plate is held in place with powerful magnets, so it can be removed and replaced at will. The space inside the unit can then be used for concealed storage. It's great for hiding your wallet and keys, or keeping your iPod or iPhone out of the way while charging.

It's the perfect size to house a Mac mini too, with a slot in the back plate giving access to its ports and power socket. Or maybe you could fit an external hard drive in there. The choice is yours.

If you've no interest in using this storage space, you can screw the front panel into place so it can't be removed.

If you need a riser for your Apple iMac or Cinema Display, and an extra 6.5cm in height is enough, then you won't find one much better than this. It gorgeously matches the Mac aesthetic, and its extruded aluminium and stamped steel construction is very robust.