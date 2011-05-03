Trending

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX77 review

A stylish touch screen compact with a bright Leica lens

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX77
Simple, elegant styling is the order of the day

Our Verdict

The Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX77 will suit the younger technology orientated generation perfectly with its advanced features such as the touch screen and programmable "desktop" with interchangeable modes

For

  • Pin sharp pictures Excellent colour rendition
  • Good build quality
  • Interchangeable on-screen modes

Against

  • Touch screen isn't so sensitive
  • Flimsy covers
  • Lack of manual control

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX77 Review: Overview

In recent years, Panasonic has gone from being a general electronics manufacturer to being the biggest threat to the market leaders in the digital compact camera sector. This is all thanks to the company's innovative technology and on-trend designs.

The new FX77 doesn't fail in those departments sporting top end technology such as 3D support, Full HD video recording, a bright f/2.5 Leica lens, SDXC memory card compatibility, touch screen and Panasonic pioneered intelligent auto. These features and the camera's good looks will impress the young and tech-savvy while the decent build quality, ease of use and slim pocket-sized shape will attract the attention of people who like to spend their days out and about.