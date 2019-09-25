The best way to take Alexa on the go with you? Echo Buds might be the smartest true wireless earphones yet.

Going from niche to mainstream in just a few short years, true wireless earbuds are a must-have now for the on-the-go music fan. But what if you want access to smart functionality from a wirefree bud, too?

Lots of headsets and earphones offer hands-free control for smart assistants like Siri and Google Assistant, but the Amazon Echo Buds, with near-instant access to Alexa support, might be the smartest (and certainly the easiest to use) smart earbuds yet. Read on for our first ears-on impressions of the Amazon Echo Buds.

Price and availability

The Amazon Echo Buds are available for pre-order now, priced at $129.99 / £119.99. Given the smart features packed in here, from hands-free Alexa to the active noise cancellation, that’s an incredibly attractive, and competitive, price point.

(Image credit: Future)

Design and features

First, the basics. Amazon Echo Buds are true wireless earphones. What does the term ‘true wireless’ mean exactly? Well, there’s a battery in both the left and right earpieces, meaning there’s no wire connecting them to each other or your playback device, using a Bluetooth connection to beam tunes and audio direct to the buds in your ears. To charge them, you simply magnetically snap them into an included charging case, with its own separate back-up battery to juice the buds on the go.

It’s a comfortable, tangle-free experience usually, and the Echo Buds meet that distinction admirably. Coming in black with an obloid case, you’ll get 5 hours of music streaming from the earbuds themselves, with 15 back-up hours in the case for a total battery life of 20 hours per charge. That’s not the longest battery life we’ve ever seen from true wireless buds, but there’s more going on here than some rivals offer.

(Image credit: Future)

So what’s special here then? Like an Echo speaker, the Echo Buds make use of the voice-activated Alexa AI assistant, tethering to your phone to do everything from playing back songs to setting timers or controlling smart home devices. What separates the Echo Buds from the competition (seeing as many already offer Alexa in some form) is that the Echo Buds support the “Alexa” wake word. Simply say the AI assistant’s name, and you’ll be able to make requests of the helper without pulling out your phone or pushing an activation button.

It makes using Alexa on the go far more natural and simple. Having used many true-wireless earbuds, few manage to make invoking the helper with button taps or earbud long-presses work successfully. But our short time with the Echo Buds at the Amazon demo event, even in a busy, noisy room left us confident that you’ll be able to tap into the power of Alexa without any hiccups when out and about.

That’s not the only thing the Amazon Echo Buds are capable of. Amazon has teamed up with Bose to offer active noise cancellation with the buds. (Note that Bose hasn’t worked on any other element of the audio offered here, just the ANC tech). By double tapping either bud (a default setting, but customizable in the accompanying app) you can switch on noise cancellation, effectively blocking out the outside world and immersing you in your tunes. Likewise, tap again and it activates a ‘Passthrough’ mode that uses the onboard mic to boost the sound of the world around you, letting you engage in conversation easily without having to remove the buds.

(Image credit: Future)

Should you choose to remove them, however, you’ll be pleased to hear that an onboard optical sensor will kick into action, pausing your playback, and smartly activating the tuens once again when you pop them back in.

Overall, it’s a very intelligent set of earbuds and features, at a price point that makes you wonder how Amazon can afford to sell them at all.

Performance

The nature of the demo area made it difficult to assess the audio quality of the Echo Buds – they were in our ears for music playback for literally mere moments. But what we could discern was an incredibly comfortable fit, and a well balanced sound. Daft Punk’s Get Lucky had some bass heft, but the more intricate top-end twinklings weren’t overpowered. Likewise, the noise cancelling and passthrough options, while not as powerful as seen on Sony’s rivals, were effective – and, again, attractive at this price point.

(Image credit: Future)

What’s perhaps most attractive though is just how easily you can get to Alexa controls. With ANC activated, I was able to quickly ask Alexa for some news headlines, and being able to check on the wider world (or your other connected services) without the need to tap a button or pull out a phone, or read a screen, makes the Echo Buds very welcome.

Early verdict

Amazon may not be the first company to offer its Alexa assistant in earbuds, but it’s looking likely that they’ll have made the best – at least if Alexa access is your primary concern.

You can get Alexa in other earbuds, but with the ease with which the assistant can be accessed here, and the Bose active noise cancellation onboard, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more feature rich true wireless pair at this price point. A lack of USB-C or wireless charging may bother some, but expect to see these in many happy ears when they launch before the end of the year.