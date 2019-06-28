You can get 10% off the new Apple AirPods at Amazon

Apple is notorious for rarely discounting its products, and its true wireless AirPods are no exception – particularly as they've been given a recent upgrade in the form of the AirPods (2019).

That's why we were surprised to see that the Apple earbuds have been given a 10% discount over at Amazon, bringing the original $199.99 price tag down to a slightly more palatable $179.99.

If you're outside the US, you can still get a discount – unfortunately the prices in other territories aren't quite as low.

In the UK for example, you can get the Apple AirPods (2019) for £10 cheaper than the £199.99 RRP at Amazon. To take advantage of this deal you need to apply Amazon's £10 voucher promotion by ticking the box highlighted below:

It's worth noting that these deals are for the AirPods with the wireless charging case; you can still buy the new AirPods with a standard charging case for less ($159 / £159).

Check out the deals below:

Should I wait for Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is coming up very soon, and you may be wondering whether you should wait until then to buy the Apple AirPods (2019) – after all, that price could drop even lower.

The official Amazon Prime Day deals event kicks off on July 15 and it's going to last 48 hours, promising to be the biggest Prime Day yet.

Whether we will see significantly larger discounts on Apple's earbuds (or any other Apple products for that matter) remains to be seen – but it's worth bearing in mind that Apple rarely discounts its products by very much.

Still, if you don't need the AirPods right away, there's no harm in holding out for a fantastic deal on Amazon Prime Day.

What about the AirPods 2?

It's also worth considering that the next-generation of Apple AirPods, the AirPods 2, could be right around the corner. We've heard rumors about noise-canceling and even waterproof earbuds for nearly a year at this point and now some analysts are saying that they'll arrive by the end of this year or, at the very latest, early on in 2020.

One of the best sources of Apple AirPods 2 rumors comes from a 2018 report from TF International Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He said that we could be getting two more headphones before 2020 – an updated version of the original Apple AirPods (check) and the brand new AirPods 2.

Of course, nobody knows for sure when the official AirPods 2 release date will be. So, if you need some true wireless earbuds sharpish, it's probably best not to wait for the Apple AirPods 2 – you could be waiting a long time.