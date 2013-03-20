Scientists build world's first working phaser

The geeks really WILL inherit the earth. That is, if they get their hands on the world's first real phaser, that scientists at NTT Basic Research Laboratories in Japan have just built.

For the uninitiated among you, this phonon laser - currently dubbed the phaser - is a device capable of propelling out sound waves with force. Which is pretty damn cool, in our opinion.

There are huge potential benefits of this technology in science and medicine down the line; it could be used to make extremely precise measurements or for ultrasound imaging purposes. Until then, we'll keep coming up with ways of using our very own Star Trek stun gun when it arrives in the post.

Via Wired