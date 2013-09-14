This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

Samsung's Galaxy has been growing into the biggest tech brand on the planet and the latest product to roll off the production line is the Samsung Galaxy NX.

It's Samsung's first interchangeable lens camera to come running Android and we've been looking forward to playing with it for ages. So is it as delicious as a real jelly bean or is it clunkier than a paranoid android?

You'll have to read on to find out, and while you're here, you might as well stick around for the rest of the week's toys! Did you hear there's a couple of new iPhones in town?

1. Samsung Galaxy NX

Ultimately, we're just not sure who this camera is aimed at. The professional who has this kind of money to spend on gear like this will no doubt get very quickly frustrated with some of the camera's problems, while the beginner who is likely to be tempted by the large screen and Android is unlikely to want to spend this kind of cash.

Unfortunately, for the price, this camera just isn't good enough and we'd be hard pushed to recommend it to anyone but early adopters with money to burn. It's a good idea in theory, and Android-powered devices might just be the future, but it isn't quite here yet. Perhaps Samsung can work on an improved version, either via a firmware upgrade or a new model entirely, at which point we will re-evaluate our verdict. Samsung Galaxy NX review

2. iPhone 5S

The iPhone is a handset designed to give the best blend of power, sophistication and performance, and the iPhone 5S has taken that message and improved on it once more. The price will still be too high for some, but those locked into the iOS ecosystem, or just willing to take a punt and try something a bit different, will be massively pleased with the new iPhone. Hands on: iPhone 5S review

3. iPhone 5C

What's better than the iPhone? A cheaper version, of course! Although let's be honest: it's only cheaper by Apple standards. However, for those that do want a phone that can give them the Apple experience without costing the Earth, this is a decent option. Hands on: iPhone 5C review

4. Panasonic TX-L65WT600

It's been a long time coming, and it's not cheap, but Panasonic's entry into the Ultra HD fray is one serious and feature-packed affair. Now all we need is something to watch in 4K! Hands on: Panasonic TX-L65WT600 review

5. Philips Fidelio E5

Investing in surround sound can be a bit of a faff for a lot of people but Philips now has a way of making things a lot easier - and the idea isn't even that crazy. The Fidelio E5 consists of two sound towers designed to stand either side of your TV, along with a separate subwoofer. But the USP of the 2.1 sound system lies in its ability to be amputated.

Take the top parts off the towers and you now have four independent speakers to create your own surround sound. The top two satellites are wireless and designed to be placed elsewhere (pretty much wherever the heck you like) to get that full Dolby Digital experience. Neat idea, eh? Philips Fidelio E5 review

6. Sony Tap 11

Sony has decided to emulate Microsoft and has unveiled the Sony Tap 11, a Windows 8 tablet that comes with processor power and detachable keyboard functionality to boot. It's is a superb tablet, and shows just what you can do when you combine Windows 8 with a company that can add its own features, without them feeling like bloatware. Hands on: Sony Tap 11 review

7. Asus Fonepad Note 6

Asus takes a hefty swing at the Galaxy Note 3 but doesn't quite land a KO. The Padfone Note 6 is strong on the spec sheet but falls down in some of its mid-range design. Still, with a mid-range price to match we can see a lot of Samsung would-bes might be tempted over to the Asus side. We'll have to wait to put them head to head in our full reviews to know for sure. Hands on: Asus Fonepad Note 6 review

8. Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 2 Pro

The Yoga 2 Pro does have some interesting new extras. We tried out the in-built Yoga Chef, which has a load of recipes for you to try out when the Yoga Pad 2 is in the kitchen. So far so normal, but gesture controls meant we could swipe through the recipe without getting our mucky paws on the screen.

This tech isn't new - the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 and Samsung Galaxy S4 have similar tech - but it worked well and showed off the versatility of what is essentially a pro device. Hands on: Lenovo Yoga 2 Pro review