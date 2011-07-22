Google and Apple battling it out in T3 Gadget Awards shortlist

Google and its Android mobile OS have picked up the lion's share of the nominations ahead of Apple in the T3 Gadget Awards shortlist.

The T3 Gadget Awards have become one of the highlights of the UK tech calendar, with TechRadar's Future Publishing stable-mate unveiling the names that will be fighting it out for the ultimate prizes.

Apple has 15 nominations, with the iPad 2 up for six gongs and the iPhone 4 is in four nominations.

But both will face some stiff competition, with the likes of Nintendo's 3DS, some truly wonderful Android handsets and the Amazon Kindle all battling for a winner's medal.

Tight voting

Luke Peters, Editor of T3, said: "This year's voting was incredibly tight in most categories.

"However, the T3 readers and judges are a discerning, knowledgeable bunch and have selected an excellent shortlist of products that span the entire consumer technology industry."

TechRadar editor Patrick Goss is one of the judges for the Awards, and he has picked the commuter gadget of the year award as one to keep a close eye on.

"You might think that the iPad will run away with this one, but with the Amazon Kindle and the 3D toting Nintendo 3DS both vying for recognition, I can't wait to see who picks this particular up come October," he said.

Another contender will be the Samsung Galaxy S2 - which picked up the prestigious 'Phone of the Year' title in the 2011 TechRadar Phone Awards.

Winners of the T3 Gadget Awards 2011 will be revealed at the star-studded awards ceremony at Old Billingsgate, London on Monday 10 October 2011.

For more information on the T3 Gadget Awards 2011 visit http://awards.t3.com