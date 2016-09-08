Dogfighting X-Wing and Tie Fighter drones are the perfect Star Wars toys

Has there ever been a better use of the Star Wars license than this? Spin Master has just revealed its latest Air Hogs line – a set of a dogfighting Star Wars drones.

First up is the Star Wars X-Wing vs. Tie Fighter Drone Battle set. Up for pre-order from September 9 for $200 (around £150, AU$259), two pilots can take each other on in a living room aerial battle.

The two mini drones are equipped with infrared blasters and receivers, which can be used to shoot an opponent out of the sky after scoring three direct hits. Wireless controllers with a 200-foot range will allow for epic battles worthy of the Star Wars saga.

That's no moon...

If you're a (Han) solo player, Spin Master is also putting out the X-Wing vs. Death Star set. Also going up for pre-order on September 9 (but for the more affordable price of $130 – around £97, AU$168), it comes with an X-Wing and one wireless controller, as well as a floating Death Star.

Though equipped with sensors and blasters of its own, the mini Death Star floats autonomously, letting you make your own single-player trench runs whether you've got a Wookie co-pilot or not.

With the next (and first stand-alone) Star Wars movie, Rogue One, just around the corner, expect another massive influx of Force-branded gadgetry to land in time for Christmas. Cooler, few other toys than these, will there be.