Windows 10 April 2018 Update runs into more SSD woes, this time with Toshiba models

Windows 10’s latest major update hasn’t just run into trouble with Intel SSDs, as we witnessed at the end of last week, but also now some Toshiba solid-state drives, with PCs that use these models being blocked from upgrading to the April 2018 Update.

The affected drives are the Toshiba XG4 Series, Toshiba XG5 Series and Toshiba BG3 Series, according to a post by a moderator on Microsoft’s official ‘Answers’ support and troubleshooting forum (spotted by Computerworld).

Those who upgrade to the Windows 10 April 2018 Update on a machine running one of these SSDs may find they “experience degraded battery life” after applying the update. And, although the extent of the impact on the battery isn’t made clear, that doesn’t sound good.

As a result, Microsoft says it’s working with Toshiba and hardware manufacturers to block devices running these SSDs from installing the April 2018 Update. Just as was the case with the Intel SSD 600p Series and Pro 6000p Series NVMe drives, as we mentioned at the outset of this story (although these Intel SSDs suffered a more serious problem with a crash, and reboot to a UEFI screen).

Road ahead blocked

These blocks will stay in place until Microsoft has resolved the incompatibility issue with the drives, and then users will get the green light to install the update.

As to the timeframe for a solution for these Toshiba SSDs, Microsoft believes that a fix will be ready in early June; so hopefully within a month.

Meanwhile, if you have one of these Toshiba drives, and you’ve already upgraded to the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, then subsequently noticed a drop in your battery life, you may want to revert back to the previous version of Windows 10 (Fall Creators Update).

Indeed, even if you haven’t noticed any difference in battery longevity, you may want to revert for safety’s sake, as there are anecdotal reports of these drives running hot, which is somewhat worrying.

If you’re not sure how to go about stepping back to the Fall Creators Update, Microsoft gives instructions in the thread discussing the bug.

Don’t forget that if you’ve hit any other technical problems when upgrading to the April 2018 Update, we’ve got a helpful guide on how to fix many common issues. It’s well worth a look.

This is far from the first glitch we’ve seen with the big update, and it isn’t likely to be the last one, either.