Now you've just about caught your breath and recovered from last week's instalment of Euphoria, it's time to deal with the fallout after Rue well and truly dropped Cassie in it. With Maddy on the warpath, here's where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6 online.

*Euphoria season 2 episode 5 spoilers ahead*

After a very Rue-centric episode, this week sees a slight retreat as it endeavors to deal with the mess left in the wake of her intervention. Namely Maddy finally finding out that Cassie had been sleeping with ex-boyfriend, Nate, behind her back.

Still in possession of the disc holding video evidence of Cal's sordid motel hook-up with Jules, Maddy has a few ideas for how she plans to reap revenge on Nate.

As is usually the case, though, it seems as though the girl in the affair will be dealt the worse hand, as Maddy states, "I think I actually want to murder her" in the promo for episode 6 - a shot of a handgun side-by-side with that disc alluding to potential violence to come.

With Kat looking to have a difficult conversation with Ethan, while Rue attempts to once again clean up her act, it's going to be another unmissable episode. Make sure you know where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6 online with all the details below.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6 online in the US

Episode 6 of Euphoria's second season airs on Sunday, February 13 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO, which is included in most cable packages. Cord-cutters will be able to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6 on streaming service HBO Max. If you're not already a HBO Max subscriber and you're curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price points. Pay $9.99 a month for its With-Ads plan, or upgrade to $14.99 a month for its commercial-free plan, which also offers offline streaming and the ability to watch in 4K HDR. Alternatively, you can save and pay for a year upfront for $99.99/$149.99 a year.

What else can you watch on HBO Max

Apart from Euphoria, HBO Max brings access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6 online in the UK

In the UK, episode 6 of Euphoria season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on February 14 at 2am GMT on Monday morning, and will air again at the more reasonable time of 9pm GMT in the evening. Subscribers can also stream Euphoria season 2 episode 6 via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 FREE in Canada

You can watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6 on Crave. The new episode lands on the streaming service on Sunday, February 13. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 a month, or sacrifice less simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Euphoria and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6 online FREE in Australia

The next instalment of Euphoria season 2 arrives in Australia at the same time it airs in the US. That means episode 6 drops onto Binge at 12pm AEDT on Monday, February 14. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and new customers are entitled to a 14-day FREE trial. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, or upgrade to Standard and Premium plans for additional streams and better video quality. There's also Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack for just $25 a month. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

