Oculus Rift for consumers will arrive in early 2016

At long last, the Oculus Rift will officially be out by Q1 2016, and in our living rooms.

CEO Brendan Iribe unveiled the final production model of the Oculus Rift. It's lighter and all wrapped in fabric with new adjustments that better fit everyone's face - including those who wear glasses.

As previously seen on Crescent Bay, the new headset has a pair of headphones attached to the sides that slip over your ears. However, Oculus says they'll be removable so you have the option to use your own headphones.

The built-in audio itself doesn't sound too shabby and it features a 360 degree spatial audio experience.

Oculus Touch in action

Total Control

As with the Oculus Rift's previous iterations, a constellation tracking system will determine your position in space while you're wearing the headset. There's also a new sensor for desktops that users can simply plug into the back of their computers. This sensor should start working in tandem with the constellation tracking right from the get go.

The sensor will be able to recognise the head motions of users whether they're in a either a seated and standing position as well.

Aside from the head tracking sensor, Oculus VR is also working in partnership with Microsoft to bundle every one of its headsets with an Xbox One controller.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer revealed the partnership on stage at Oculus' pre-E3 press event stating that the headset will work natively on Windows 10, and Xbox One games will also be incorporated into the VR experience.

The virtual reality company has yet to set a retail price for the Oculus Rift, but we're hoping to hear more at the upcoming E3 2015 conference.