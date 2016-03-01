HTC Vive Steam-rolls through 15,000 sales in 10 minutes

Though the announcement of its high pricing and shipping costs had thrown many for a loop over the last few days, it appears that HTC and Valve's virtual reality headset, the HTC Vive, has proven too irresistible for VR enthusiasts to pass up.

HTC's Shen Ye has announced via Twitter that the Vive, which went up for pre-order earlier today, sold 15,000 units in less 10 minutes.

At a minimum cost of US$799 each (not counting the added costs incurred by Australian and British customers), that adds up to roughly US$12 million in revenue – imagine what that figure will be once the whole day is up.

Though the Vive's less expensive (but still pretty costly) main competitor, the Oculus Rift, has yet to reveal sell-through numbers since going up for pre-order in January, the high volume of orders forced the company to push back its shipping date.