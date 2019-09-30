We might have just seen the Surface 7 with an ARM CPU in these leaked images

Microsoft is expected to launch new Surface hardware at its press event this Wednesday, October 2, and some marketing images have just leaked, allegedly giving us a glimpse – albeit a rather distant one – of the devices set to be unveiled.

The rumor mill contends that we’re going to see the new Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 at the event, and that would seemingly be what these leaked images depict, which were posted on Twitter by prolific Microsoft leaker WalkingCat (as spotted by Windows Central).

here they are, ordinary things...... (the last one is in the bag😌) pic.twitter.com/quEz9dwkOLSeptember 30, 2019

However, there is also the prospect that, rather than the Surface Pro 7, the images could show an all-new Surface 7, which has also been the subject of speculation recently.

It’s difficult to make too much in the way of judgements, because the devices in the pictures are pretty distant in the various lifestyle images (and not even visible at all in the last one, unless that’s the new Surface Car – in which case, Microsoft really has left Apple choking on its exhaust fumes). And moreover, the purported Surface products are shown from the rear, as well as from afar.

So, if we take it as read that these are genuine leaked marketing materials from Microsoft – they certainly look convincing enough, and are from a relatively trustworthy source – there’s not all that much that can be discerned. Except, if this is a revamped Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3, the design hasn’t changed much; although that's not much of a surprise.

We can make some interesting guesses, though. First, in the image below, the device shown – presumably the Surface Laptop 3 – looks a touch thinner, and again it wouldn’t be unexpected for Microsoft to have slimmed the notebook down.

(Image credit: WalkingCat (@h0x0d))

Secondly, the image at the top of this article shows what is, at first glance, presumably the Surface Pro 7 (with the kickstand). However, the device looks strangely tall compared to our Surface Pro 6.

The size of the device relative to the webcam at the top also makes it look longer – and generally larger – than the existing Surface Pro 6, although it’s difficult to make too much of a judgement on these factors from the rather distantly-pictured device.

Still, this could indicate Microsoft has something of a surprise up its sleeve…

Surface with Snapdragon?

Could this be the Surface 7 device which has popped up in fresh rumors recently? French tech site Frandroid previously reported on this alleged rebirth of the non-Pro version of the Surface tablet, which would represent a big redesign, with much thinner bezels around the screen, USB-C connectivity, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU.

So this would theoretically be Microsoft’s ‘always connected’ Surface which has been previously floating around as a rumor earlier this year, and it would be based on a modified Snapdragon 8cx chip.

As PC World reports, that chip could be completely rebranded for the device, and it further observes that it was told separately, before the Frandroid report, that the new Surface devices would include CPUs from Intel, AMD, and a modified Snapdragon chip.

Also note that the above image mentions ‘LTE service availability’ which would fit in with this being an ‘always connected’ Snapdragon-powered Surface. Although, of course the Surface Pro does have an LTE spin, and if this was the Snapdragon 8cx, wouldn’t Microsoft’s marketing spiel mention 5G?

Okay, so this is starting to become something of a minefield of guesswork, and while it’s interesting to speculate on these images, we simply can’t draw too much in the way of conclusions just yet.

Luckily, we won’t have long to wait to find out if Microsoft might just have a Surface 7, as well as a Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3, ready to rock in a couple of days.

Another rumor is that we may get a teaser for the Surface Centaurus dual-screen laptop Microsoft allegedly has in the works. We will almost certainly see the next version of Windows 10 unveiled, as well, and perhaps a new Surface Mouse and Keyboard, so this is shaping up to be quite some event.