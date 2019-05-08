Vivaldi web browser now syncs Razer gaming peripherals to match the color of the site you’re on

What do you reckon to a world in which you have chameleon peripherals such as a mouse and keyboard that change color to match the websites you’re looking at in your browser? If this floats your distinctly multi-colored boat, then hold onto your (probably stripy) hats, because it’s exactly what the latest version of the Vivaldi browser has introduced for Razer peripherals.

If you’re a Razer mouse, keyboard or headset (or indeed anything else) owner, and your particular piece(s) of hardware sports Chroma lighting, then the idea is that this gets synced up with the dominant color of the website you’re viewing on your Windows PC.

Does Vivaldi make the cut in our best web browser roundup?

Razer envisions a gaming future of haptic feedback gadgets

We’ve picked out the best gaming mouse of 2019

This will happen automatically, with the color switching as you surf to different sites, with Vivaldi noting that this experience is called ‘full spectrum browsing’, no less, and is a first of its kind for the browser world.

Chroma lighting integration has to be enabled under Settings in Vivaldi version 2.5 (Image credit: Vivaldi)

Far out or way off?

A nifty touch? A pointless gimmick? You probably immediately thought either one or the other – there’s unlikely to be much in-between ground – but for those Razer owners who like the idea, it could be another reason to try an alternative browser like Vivaldi.

Incidentally, back in 2016, Vivaldi introduced syncing with Philips Hue smart bulbs, which allows the lighting in your room to similarly match the color of the website you’re currently visiting.

If Vivaldi carries on at this rate, owners of all supported gadgets will be able to fire up an impromptu late-night disco in their bedroom or office simply by clicking really fast on links in the browser. (“Alexa, play Saturday Night Fever”).

Joking aside, you can’t really knock a browser maker for trying to innovate, and the new Vivaldi version 2.5 brings some further smart customization touches to the table. That includes the ability to resize Speed Dials, and new ways to select multiple tabs such as mouse gestures (the browser gives you the ability to work with groups of tabs to, for example, reload them all, or bookmark them all, and so forth).