The Netflix for reality TV service Hayu is launching on March 22

Reality TV tragics can bookmark March 22 in their diaries, as NBCUniversal's reality TV streaming service Hayu is officially launching in Australia.

The service – which will offer over 3,000 episodes of shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewives and Top Chef franchises and Made in Chelsea – costs $5.99 a month and offers a one month free trial.

Apps will be available for mobile phones,tablets, laptops and smart TVs, though we're still not sure exactly what models will be supported.

The arrival of Hayu is the beginning of the second stage of SVOD streaming services in Australia. While Stan, Presto and Netflix are all fairly well established now, services like DisneyLife and YouTube Red are beginning to eyeball this market for launch.