Upcoming Asus phone could fill the Sony Xperia Compact-shaped hole in your heart

If you're a fan of small-body phones you likely followed the Sony Xperia Compact news - rumors suggested the Xperia 1 III would be joined by a small-form cousin, yet at the launch event for that phone, the 1 III was only joined by the Xperia 5 III and Xperia 10 III. No small phones to be seen.

However we've been hearing about another compact Android phone that might actually launch, called the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini. Various small rumors have hinted at this phone's existence, and Pocketnow has now spotted the handset listed on benchmarking website Geekbench.

It seems this mini-sized phone will have the top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, according to the listing, and the benchmark test shows some pretty impressive results. So not only could this compact phone fill in the Xperia Compact-shaped hole in your heart, it could be pretty great too.

Various rumors suggest the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini will have a 5.92-inch screen, a surprising 16GB of RAM, a FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 64MP main camera.

As the 'Mini' prefix suggests, there's also expected to be a 'standard' version of the phone, though we haven't heard much about that. Most rumors have concerned the Mini model, perhaps because many tech leakers and writers have an affinity for small-body phones.

We'll hopefully find out more about the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini soon, but we don't really have any clue when - stay tuned to TechRadar for more information on the matter if and when we get it.