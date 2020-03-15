Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Başakşehir live stream: watch the Turkish Süper Lig anywhere today

This massive match pits the joint Turkish Süper Lig leaders against each other - don't miss a second of what looks set to be a pivotal match in the title race by following our Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Başakşehir live stream guide.

Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Başakşehir cheat sheet Sunday's crucial game takes place at the 40,782-capacity Şenol Güneş Stadium. However, the stadium won't be its usual cauldron of noise, as the match will be taking place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The match is set to kick-off at 4pm Turkish time (TRT). That's 1pm GMT in the UK - or 9am ET or 6am PT in the US.

Only goal difference separates the two teams in the Turkish Süper Lig table, with both sides on 52 points. Hosts Trabzonspor currently enjoy the top spot thanks to goal difference, following their 3-1 away win at Malatyaspor.

Whilst perhaps less known than teams such as Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, Trabzonspor are one of the most decorated clubs in Turkish football, having won the Süper Lig on seven occasions.

Istanbul Başakşehir, on the other hand, are very much in uncharted territory here and are in the hunt for what would be their first ever top-tier title. This huge match should provide a perfect indication as to whether Okan Buruk's side have the composure for what looks set to be a nail-bitingly close finish to the Süper Lig season in Turkey.

Make sure you know how to watch a Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Başakşehir live stream by following our guide.

Want to watch the Premier League as well? Here's how to live stream the 19/20 Premier League football season

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options for today's crucial Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Başakşehir match in countries around the world. And if you're out of the country and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into this fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. Better still, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. Better still, VPNs aren't just for watching football and other sports -- there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

Watch Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Başakşehir: live stream the match in Turkey

BeIN Sports has exclusive live coverage of the this top-of-the-table clash. That means you can live stream Trabzonspor vs Istanbul by using the beIN Sports Connect app, And Turkish citizens who find themselves abroad for the big clash can of course follow our instructions above, grab a VPN, and tune into their local coverage as it happens.

How to watch a Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Başakşehir live stream in the UK

The bad news is that no traditional broadcaster has the rights to show the match in the UK, and while betting site Bet365 live streams a selection of Turkish football matches to its customers, this match somewhat surprisingly isn't one of them this weekend. Nevertheless, Turkish football fans in the UK can access their local coverage from abroad simply by grabbing a VPN and following the instructions above to live stream the action from 1pm.

How to live stream Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Başakşehir in the US

Soccer fans in the US are in luck! They can watch Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Başakşehir live as it happens using the beIN Sports Connect app, which comes free with a subscription to beIN Sports via your preferred cable provider. Alternatively, streaming service Fanatiz, offers a free 7-day trial and advertises the Turkish Super Lig as one of its main areas of coverage. Kick-off for today's match is 9am ET or 6am PT - and don't forget you can always use a VPN to access your usual US coverage if you happen to find yourself anywhere else in the world for today's match.

Here are all the best sports streaming sites

Watch Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Başakşehir: live stream the match in Canada

As is the case in the US, Canadian soccer fans can live stream Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Başakşehir today by using the beIN Sports Connect app, which is available for the world's two biggest mobile platforms - Android and iOS - as well as selected other streaming platforms. And don't forget that by using a VPN you can access the same live stream if you're away from Canada when the game is on.

Watch Trabzonspor vs Istanbul Başakşehir: live stream the match in Australia