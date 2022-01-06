Tournament of Champions live stream 2022: how to watch online and without cable

Audio player loading…

Thirty-nine PGA Tour champions get the New Year underway at the spectacular Plantation Course at Maui's Kapalua Resort at the Tournament of Champions 2022. The going tends to be extremely good on the links style course, so we should get to see the game's best players at their very best. Read on as we explain how to watch a Tournament of Champions live stream online from anywhere in the world, with or without cable.

We need little excuse to revisit watery-eyed memories of Phil Mickelson's march to glory at the PGA Championship last May, and Lefty will be one of the star attractions in one of the strongest ever Tournament of Champions fields.

The key storyline, however, is undoubtedly the battle for No.1 spot between the incumbent Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa. The Spaniard returns to action after a self-imposed break of more than two months.

Morikawa continued his meteoric rise in 2021, tasting victory at the Open Championship, the WGC-Workday Championship, the DP World Tour Championship and the Ryder Cup, and the 24-year-old has now got Rahm in his sights. Who will start the year as they mean to go on?

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2022 Tournament of Champions live stream from anywhere this week.

How to watch a Tournament of Champions live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a Tournament of Champions golf live stream in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options.

That said, if you happen to be abroad do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular Tournament of Champions streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch Tournament of Champions golf online from anywhere

Tournament of Champions live stream: watch PGA Tour golf with cable in the US

ESPN Plus Golf fans based in the US are spoiled for choice, with coverage of the Tournament of Champions. It's split between the Golf Channel, NBC and ESPN Plus but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch every session. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 6pm ET / 3pm PT to 10pm ET / 7pm PT during rounds 1, 2 and 3, and from 6pm ET / 3pm PT to 8pm ET / 5pm PT on the final Sunday. NBC is only showing two hours of play, from 4pm ET / 1pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT, on Sunday. ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is showing featured groups and featured holes from 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT to 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT to 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and the NBC website, and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

Tournament of Champions live stream: watch PGA Tour golf without cable in the US

three days of Sling for FREE Sling TV is perhaps the best value cord-cutting service out there right now. Its Sling Blue plan ($35 per month) hosts NBC while an $11 Sports Extra add-on nets you the extra Golf Channel coverage as well. The great news, though, is that you can get three days of Sling for FREE at the moment while you make your mind up whether you want to continue to subscribe. Another great option is FuboTV. It includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan. At $65 per month, it's pricier than Sling but more fully-featured. You can cancel at any point and, if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch the Tournament of Champions without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it. Lastly, there's the ESPN Plus option which is very tempting, at just $6.99 per month, and you can save cash by committing to the $69.99 per year option or the $13.99 per month combined ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle. Watch Tournament of Champions online from abroad Using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.

How to get a Tournament of Champions live stream in the UK

Sky Sports Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the Tournament of Champions on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour coverage in Blighty - but be warned that much of the action takes place late at night. Live coverage of the Tournament of Champions 2022 is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from January 6-9, starting at 8.15pm GMT for Rounds 1, 2 and 3, and at 6.30pm for Round 4 on Sunday. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Watch UK golf coverage from abroad To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

2022 Tournament of Champions live stream: how to watch golf online in Australia

a Foxtel subscription Golf fans Down Under can live stream the Tournament of Champions 2022 on Fox Sports or Kayo. Live coverage starts at 10am AEDT for every round, continuing into the afternoon. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, the final action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Tournament of Champions golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Tournament of Champions live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

Can you watch Tournament of Champions 2022 golf in Canada?

Sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Tournament of Champions in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.