The wait is over, Valve to ship out all Steam Decks by the end of 2022

Steam Decks will ship out in Q3 and Q4

Valve made an announcement that will excite plenty of gamers waiting patiently for their Steam Decks. According to the company, all reservations will be fulfilled by the end of 2022. 

Valve cites this as the easing of supply chain issues, which had previously choked out Steam Deck production for months. Now it can ramp up production of the handheld, with some gamers’ ship date moved up to the third quarter (July-September). Everyone else will receive theirs by the end of Q4 2022 (October-December).

If you reserve one now, you should be able to lock in a Q4 2022 date. And once Valve reaches full capacity, it will start up the queue for a 2023 delivery window. This news comes a week after Valve announced that Steam Deck production would be doubled.

Analysis: But what about the accessories? 

It’s great to see that more Steam Decks will be getting into the hands of buyers much faster now, and it bodes well for future production and shipments to be swift and roadblock free.

However, Valve should be working on getting more accessories into those same hands, before third-party suppliers do it for them.

An official statement from Valve explains: “Due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities, the official Steam Deck Docking Station is delayed.” And while they had gone on to say that Steam Deck production was unavailable, that clearly wasn’t the case due to supply chain shortages that only let up recently.

So now that Valve is able to ship out Steam Decks early and on time, the company needs to get cracking on that docking station before it gets pushed out of its own market by third-party manufacturers who are already filling in that gap.

At least they left replacement parts up to iFixit.

Allisa James
Allisa has been freelancing at TechRadar for nine months before joining as a Computing Staff Writer. She mainly covers breaking new and rumors in the computing industry, and does reviews and featured articles for the site. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.
