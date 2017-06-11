The OnePlus 2 isn't getting Android 7.0 Nougat after all

Picking up any Android handset that's not a Nexus or a Pixel has long been a risky choice as far as relying on future updates go, and now OnePlus has confirmed that its OnePlus 2 handset won't be getting the bump to Android 7.0 Nougat.

The writing has been on the wall for a while now, although OnePlus did initially promise that Nougat would be coming to the 2015 flagship. The news was confirmed by the company directly to Android Authority .

"Customer service has been telling customers this for a little while," OnePlus representatives told Android Authority, adding that "we're happy about what we’re doing with software". Android O will be coming to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T , the company also confirmed.

Part of the reason behind OnePlus walking back on promises of a Nougat update seems to be the tumultuous time the firm has been having with its software department in general: the same year the OnePlus 2 launched, ties were severed with Cyanogen , leading to OnePlus developing its own, in-house version of Android.

The long-anticipated Nougat update for the OnePlus 2 would appear to be one of the casualties of that break-up, though with OnePlus now firmly committed to its own OxygenOS, the update process for its future flagships should run more smoothly.