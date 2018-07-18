Australia's best cheap headphones, discounts and deals in July 2018

With headphones of all types, colours and styles flooding the market, it’s hard knowing which ones to pick – do you go for the premium model you’ve always wanted, or are you better off just grabbing a cheap set from the discount bin?

Well, it’s worth remembering that cheap headphones are cheap for a reason, so even if saving money is priority we can’t recommend those $2 discount-bin variety that you find all over the world. And, as you’ll find out below, you don’t always have spend a lot of dosh to snag a great set of headphones either.

To save you the time and effort, we’ve put together this dedicated guide to the best bargains on great-sounding headphone. We constantly monitor major Aussie retailers and go a-huntin’ to bring you the most worthwhile deals on a variety of sets – from in-ear buds to noise-cancelling cans – so check out our continually updated list below to discover the best current headphones deals in Australia.

Best cheap over-ear headphones this week

Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 for $245 (usually $299): While a $54 discount may not seem like much, these amazing wireless headphones don’t usually go on sale. So if you’re after what we consider one of the best Bluetooth cans with active noise cancellation on the market, then the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 is what you should check out, especially since it comes with a budget price tag.View Deal

JBL E55 wireless headphones for $168 (usually $229): With JBL’s signature sound from a comfortable over-ear set of cans and a 20-hour battery life, you can carry on listening while saving $61 as well. These great headphones are on sale on VideoPro for just $168.View Deal

Bose QC 25 noise-cancelling headphones for $227 (usually $399): If you’re after the Bose quality without the price tag of some of their higher-tier models, the QC25 is currently cheapest on Amazon Australia, priced at $227. To us, that sounds like a darn good deal, but keep in mind this version is is compatible with Apple devices only.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC550 noise-cancelling wireless headphones for $388 (usually $629): Bose and Sony aren't the only companies to make some of the best NC cans in the market. If you've got some spare change lying around, we'd recommend the Sennheiser PXC550 as well, especially since you can save a whopping $231 when shopping at Addicted To Audio, where it's on sale for just $388.View Deal

Sony WH-H900N noise cancelling wireless headphones for $268 (usually $399): You don’t always have to spend a pretty penny for a good set of NC cans. The Sony WH-H900N gives you Sony’s signature sound quality and comfort, with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth connectivity for less. And it’s on sale on Addicted To Audio with a saving of about $124.View Deal

Sony XB650BT Extra Bass Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $98 (usually $149.95): Sony’s Extra Bass range of audio gear promises to pack a punch in the sound department, and the XB650BT Bluetooth cans are no exception. They’ve been designed for dance music, keeping the party going without disturbing anyone else. They've seen a price drop recently and they're on sale on Sony's site. So get a pair for just $98.View Deal

Best cheap in-ear headphones this week

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earphones for $255.36 (usually $329): With integrated motions sensors and an IP56 rating, these are are great workout companions, that usually come with a premium price tag. But shop on Amazon and you can score a set for just over $255.View Deal

Bose QuietControl 30 noise-cancelling wireless headphones for $373 (usually $449): For a pair of in-ear headphones, the QC30 has a level of noise cancellation that matches any of Bose’s over-ear cans. So if you're after a set of NC 'buds, look no further than this set from VideoPro available for $373.View Deal

Sony WI-1000X wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $279 (usually $449): If you don’t like the bulk of an over-ear NC headphone, Sony has a great in-ear option that comes with a neckband. The WI-1000X will cut the noise and yet sound phenomenal for less than $300. That's a saving of $170 on a premium set of 'buds.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum in-ear headphones for $134 (was $169): These are one of our favourite in-ear headphones when it comes to sound quality. If you’re not too hassled by a cable, the Sennheisser Momentum ‘buds are a great option that look good too. And you save a little as well, when shopping at Addicted to Audio, where the ‘buds are on sale (for both Apple and Samsung devices ) for $134.View Deal

The best deals on our favourite headphones

To help you decide which headphones work best for you, we've decided to put together a little buying guide with a list of our favourite recommendations.

The headphones you'll find here have tons of features to help you to get the most out of your music, or any other form of audio-visual entertainment you prefer, however you like to listen to it.

Bose QuietComfort 35

Bose has brought its fantastic noise-cancelling technology to a pair of wireless headphones and it's done so without any of the traditional drawbacks of wireless headphones. They sound great, and their battery life is long enough for all but the longest of flights. They're super comfortable, and despite the fact that they don't use the AptX Bluetooth standard, the wireless doesn't harm their sound quality one bit.

Priced at AU$499 a pop, the QC35s sit firmly at the premium end of the spectrum, but if you want the best noise-cancelling headphones available right now, then you can't get any better. And they can be bought at a great price, too.

Read our review of the Bose QC 35 .

Bose QuietControl 30

For a pair of in-ear headphones, the QC 30 has a level of noise cancellation that matches any of Bose’s over-ear cans, and that’s very impressive given its size. In fact, the level of noise cancellation can be adjusted to suit your environment via the in-line remote.

But the effective noise-cancelling comes at the cost of sound quality. The QC 30 isn’t the best-sounding headphones in the world, but if you’re not an audio connoisseur, these are still a pretty good set of headphones to get, especially for those who don’t particularly enjoy the feel of cans on their ears.

Read our review of the Bose QC 30 .

Bose QuietComfort 25

The QC 25 are just as good as Bose’s premium cans, but without the premium price tag. They’re still expensive at $399 a piece, but they achieve top performance per dollar and definitely worth your hard-earned dosh.

With exemplary sound quality and equally excellent ambient noise cancellation, the QC 25 will suit the serious or the casual listener, providing a wonderfully immersive experience when watching movies or TV shows, playing games or just listening to your favourite beats.

Read our review of the Bose QC 25 .

Bose QuietComfort 20

For a pair of tethered in-ear headphones that cost you $369, you’d expect only the best from Bose, and the QC 20 does not disappoint. If you have the spare change and want incredible noise-cancelling combined with comfort and amazing sound quality, you really ought to get the QuietComfort 20.

The silicone ear tips are designed for a perfect fit while sealing the ear canal and the power for noise-cancellation comes from a lithium-ion battery. This makes the battery pack a tad unwieldy, but you’ll figure out how best to stow it as you go along. But all in all, these are one of the best headphones we’ve put through the paces.

Read our review of the Bose QC 20 .

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless on-ear headphones

These no-holds-barred wireless headphones are oozing with positive qualities, but the cans don't come cheap. However, if you're an audio lover that can spare the expense, do not hesitate on this comfortable, hard-working set of headphones that will likely last for years.

Stainless-steel arms and leather finishes gives the headphones a rugged look, while the ball-jointed swivelling earcups provide ample movement and comfort. Battery-savers will find the wired option to be convenient, but you can also turn the headphones on to activate active noise cancellation.

Read our review of the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless over-ear headphones.

Oppo PM-3

The Oppo PM-3 is a truly stunning pair of headphones. Make no mistake, we've reviewed a lot of headphones over the years but none have we become more fond of than the PM-3.

They're equally comfortable being plugged into a headphone amp at home as they are commuting through the hustle and bustle of the big smoke, and they stand head and shoulders above rival products from bigger brands. We really can't recommend them highly enough, they're just amazing.

Read our review of the Oppo PM-3.

Sennheiser Momentum In-ear headphones

With the appealing candy apple detailing, Sennheiser gets you in the door. But once you're in, you'll stay for the killer sound quality that comes from the Momentum In-Ear earphones. And you won't have a problem that it's tethered.

Capable of providing booming, tight bass straight to your ear canal, the Momentum In-ear buds will have you foot-tapping to practically every tune you listen to. And for a low-cost set of in-ears, they're as fine as they come.

Read our review of the Sennheiser Momentum In-ear headphones.

