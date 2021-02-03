Telstra customers can get a Kayo Sports subscription for just AU$5 a month

Telstra has announced it will no longer offer its sports-dedicated Live Pass app, and instead has inked a long-term partnership to replace it with sports streaming service Kayo.

The new deal with Kayo will bring over 50 sports live and on demand to Telstra’s service, including the AFL and NRL, for an additional fee. Telstra’s previous AFL and NRL apps streamed games on demand, but matches were not available to watch live.

If you’ve previously used Telstra’s Live Pass, the telco is offering you a huge discount on a basic subscription to Kayo Sports. The monthly subscription would usually set you back AU$25 a month, but Telstra is knocking a massive AU$20 off each month for the first 12 months.

That will get eligible customers a Kayo subscription for just AU$5 a month over an entire year, which is a massive saving of AU$240 in total.

Telstra customers who haven’t used the provider’s own streaming app can still get a discount on Kayo, and will pay AU$15 a month (instead of the usual AU$25) for their first 12 months connected to the service.

With this discount offer, Telstra may be hoping to tempt some sport-loving Optus customers away. Optus Sport is a football streaming service which lets users stream the Premier League, Champions League and others.

Telstra says that customers won’t be limited to watching Kayo on their mobile phone, with Telstra’s CEO, Andy Penn, stating it will be available “across all platforms, all devices”.

Kayo’s basic subscription allows you to live stream sport on up to two screens at once, while a premium subscription tier ups that to three simultaneous streams. Kayo is also designed to cater to the die-hard sports fan, with a feature-rich platform that's not seen on any other streaming service. Read our in-depth review of Kayo Sports to find out more.

To be eligible for Telstra’s ripper AU$20 discount on Kayo, users must have redeemed a Telstra AFL or NRL Live Pass service before December 22, 2020, and still use the same Telstra account used to redeem it. If that’s you, sign up through Telstra here.