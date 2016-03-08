Watch the first Game of Thrones season 6 trailer right now

Game of Thrones season 6 is almost upon us, and HBO has finally released a full-length trailer with all-new footage for us to obsess over.

The dramatic trailer, set to James Vincent McMorrow's song Wicked Game, sets up the trials that await Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark and Bran Stark. It also shows Jon Snow, who remains very dead.

We won't spoil much more, but we should warn you: this might be the last we see or hear from HBO regarding the new season until it lands on the small screen on April 24.

This will be the first season to start moving beyond what's appeared in George RR Martin's books (we're still waiting for the promised The Winds of Winter installment), so book readers will no longer be able to act smug when a Red Wedding-type surprise throws viewers into fits.

Of course, this means HBO will be keeping a tighter lid on things. And don't hope for any early spoilers: a report from EW last week revealed the cable network won't send out any press copies of the new season to avoid the massive season 5 leak that saw the first four episodes available online before its premiere.

Appropriately, Tyrion Lannister reminds us in today's trailer, "You're in the great game now, and the great game is terrifying."

For now, you can check out the new trailer below, compare it to what we've seen in the two previously released teasers, and let the theories flow.