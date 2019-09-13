Sonos' IKEA speakers are about to get easier to control

If you have one of IKEA's Sonos speakers, you'll be pleased to know that it's about to get easier to control, with the launch of a new accompanying remote that will allow you to adjust the volume and music playback of the Symfonisk lamp or bookshelf speakers.

Originally spotted by Dutch website Tweakers, the button-like remote control will launch in the UK and Europe on October 1, with a US release "likely to follow after", according to Engadget.

The IKEA product page for the button only appears to be live in France, but it does reveal that it will cost €14.99. That works out at around $16 / £13 / AU$24 based on current conversion rates.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Serious about the smart home

The launch of a new remote control means that Symfonisk speaker owners don't have to rely on using the Sonos app or the control buttons on the speaker to adjust playback.

The debut speaker lineup includes a speaker that doubles as a small bookshelf and a speaker lamp, which connects to your Wi-Fi. While neither quite made our round up of the best wireless speakers, we were impressed by their quirky designs and well-balanced soundstage.

Once the puck-shaped remote is paired to the speaker, you can "tap it once to pause or play audio, double-tap to fast-forward, triple-tap to skip backwards, or twist to adjust volume", says Engadget.

It even comes with a magnetic mount so it can be placed on your wall if you'd rather keep it safe in one place.

As Engadget points out, that low price isn't exactly what it seems; you'll need to buy Trådfri gateway, which costs $35 / £20 (around AU$36), to link any IKEA smart home products together – including the Symfonisk speakers and their new remote.

Whether you opt to buy the new remote or not, it's clear that IKEA is ramping up its smart home range.

Via Engadget