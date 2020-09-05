Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: how to watch US Open tennis online today

We've got a tantalising tie to look forward to at the US Open today, as tournament favourite Serena Williams does battle with 2017 champion Sloane Stephens. Neither of today's opponents have dropped a set so far, and it's a surprise that two such strong contenders are meeting so early on in the tournament. This could be a cracking match, and you can follow our guide to watch a Williams vs Stephens live stream and catch all the 2020 US Open tennis online from anywhere this Saturday.

Williams vs Stephens: US Open live stream Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens is being played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the US Open's biggest stage. Full live streaming and TV channel details for the match are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

Serena and Sloane have met six times on the court, the head-to-head 5-1 in Serena's favour. However, the last of those meetings came way back in 2015, long before Sloane Stephens secured her maiden Slam.

Stephens was ranked No. 83 in the world when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows three years ago, making her the lowest-ranked US Open champion ever. She followed that up by reaching the quarter-finals in 2018, but crashed out in the opening round last year.

The 27-year-old, 11 years Williams' junior, is seeded 26th for this year's tournament, and the hope is that being just out of the glare of the spotlight could relieve some pressure and allow Stephens to relax.

Serena Williams is still after that record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, which has evaded her for more than three years now. Sloane Stephens is not the opponent she would have picked for this stage of the competition, but she's still the favourite, though her performances against both Kristie Ahn and Margarita Gasparyan weren't vintage Serena - she double-faulted five times last time out.

Stephens presents much tougher opposition, and her Thursday victory over Olga Govortsova was as routine as they come. This should be a fantastic game, and you can read on as we explain how to watch Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens online today and get a US Open live stream wherever you are in the world.

Don't miss: how to watch a Tour de France live stream

How to watch a US Open live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem in geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world - but there's a surprisingly easy solution.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.View Deal

How to watch US Open tennis and get a Williams vs Stephens live stream in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon again has the rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens: live stream US Open tennis in America

In the US, coverage from Flushing Meadows comes courtesy of ESPN and ESPN 2. As ESPN is a cable channel, this means you'll need to be a subscriber to watch Serena Williams vs Sloane Stephens online - or have a good over-the-top streaming service to call on. Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a US Open live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. That's much less than the competition and WAY less than cable! Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Williams vs Stephens live stream: how to watch today's US Open tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the US Open on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but again, they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And if you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try the No. 1 VPN around 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream the US Open 2020 and watch tennis online in Australia

To watch the US Open, all you really need to know is that ESPN has the rights to live stream tennis in Australia and will be broadcasting the 2020 tournament. The channel is available on pay TV courtesy of Foxtel and the action generally starts Down Under at 2am AEST each day. This is actually great news for cord cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN coverage in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch some of the event for free this August. Better still, free-to-air SBS Viceland will also get in on the action from Wednesday, September 9, which is when play switches to a 2am start. This means that Aussie viewers can make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to tune in. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.