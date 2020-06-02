Segway's most futuristic electric scooter is now available to pre-order – here's how

Segway has opened pre-orders for its most futuristic electric scooter to date, the Segway Ninebot Air T15.

The scooter's most visible feature is a Blade Runner-style LED strip running down the stem, making you extra visible while you ride. The colors can be customized using Segway's companion app, which also lets you choose from various riding modes, set cruise control, and see live stats on your ride.

If you don't want to dig your phone out of your pocket mid-ride, information is also displayed on a bezel-free screen is built into the handlebars.

Segway claims that the scooter can be stashed away in one second, with a single flipping motion causing the stem to fold down onto the deck, and the handlebars to rotate and retract.

Set your own pace

The Segway Ninebot Air T15 is strictly designed for city streets, with a top speed of 12.4mph and a fairly low ground clearance. Segway estimates its typical range at 9.3 miles, making it a good choice for short trips, though the real number will vary depending on how fast you ride, and the topography of your trip (hills will drain the battery faster).

You don't have to do all the decision-making yourself, though, with four preset riding modes to choose from: pedestrian (which caps the top speed at 3.7mph), energy saving (which limits it to 6.2mph), standard (with a maximum speed of 9.3mph). Sport mode removes the limits, and lets you cruise along at the scooter's top speed.

The scooter is being crowd-funded on Kickstarter, and can be pre-ordered now for an early bird price of $569 (about £450, AU$850) – a saving of 24% off the final retail price.