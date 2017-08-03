Samsung's next wearable will fuse smartwatch with fitness tracker

According to a survey sent out by Samsung’s SmartLab division, its next wearable could be a hybrid that brings together the best of the Samsung Gear S3 and Samsung Gear Fit 2.

We’ve heard murmurs that the Samsung Gear S4 is on the calendar for release in late 2017, but there’s certainly room for another device, especially one that’s as much a fitness tracker as it is a smartwatch.

This survey in question asks those who received the email, which includes SamMobile, for their feedback on a product concept that “takes the best from Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2.

"The product is in the form of a smartwatch (rather than an active tracker) and offers maximum comfort… great peace of mind withstanding water to the point where it is swim proof”.

A plausible fit

It’s nice to see that Samsung is, from what it seems, actively looking for a way to merge two of its biggest strengths in wearables: its slick widget-based user interface and its unparalleled fitness tracking capabilities.

Going beyond that, offering a device that looks the part alongside both your more sporty and dressy wardrobe will go a long way in attracting a large audience.

And while the functionality of Gear Fit 2 and Gear S3 are unique enough to stand apart for different consumers, offering a smarter fitness tracker and a more capable smartwatch all-in-one is a smart move.

Additionally, it could help to keep Samsung near the top of consideration for those selecting between the upcoming health-focused Fitbit smartwatch and the Apple Watch 3.

Via 9to5Google