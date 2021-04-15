Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 probably won’t have an S Pen slot after all

The latest in Samsung’s folding phone lineup - expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 - could be shown off as early as July, though the latest leaks suggest we might be a little disappointed with its S Pen support.

The latest reports from South Korean site Naver say that despite still trying to incorporate the S Pen into the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s design until last month, plans have now been scrapped. Supposedly this was done to make the Galaxy Z Fold 3 more dust and water-resistant, and because the phone just wasn’t big enough to house all of its components and an S Pen.

Instead, Samsung could offer a phone case that can hold both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S Pen in a similar way to the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s stylus support.

What features could the Galaxy Z Fold 3 come with?

Apart from the fact it will likely fold like a book, we don’t know anything about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for certain. However, multiple leaks and rumors can give us an idea of what we should expect in July if there is a reveal event.

The most interesting leak is that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could incorporate an under-display camera , and would be the first Samsung phone to do so. We’ve heard this one a few times and it means that the selfie camera notch would be removed, instead putting the camera behind the display.

This would give you a bit of extra screen space, and a cleaner design at the cost of reduced photo quality.

It’s also been suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will become Samsung’s new productivity-focused flagship. Reports have said that the Galaxy Note line will be discontinued, which explains why Samsung wants to incorporate the S Pen and give the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a less busy display.

Until we know more, we’ll have to take all of this with a pinch of salt. We might soon find out for certain what the Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks like. As we learn more we’ll be sure to keep you updated.