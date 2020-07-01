Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G images and specs revealed in certification listing

The 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip will probably look identical to the 4G one (above).

There’s rumored to be a 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in the works, and while it’s not been confirmed by Samsung yet it might as well have been, as it has now been listed on a certification database, complete with specs and images.

The database in question is administered by TENAA, a Chinese telecoms equipment certification center, and a phone would have to be certified by this body before being sold in China, so the information listed there can be taken as more or less official.

What's listed in this case are images of a phone that looks a lot like the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, but it in a new gray or silver shade that we’d previously heard rumored.

There are loads of 5G phones

And a growing number of foldable phones

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is also on the way

(Image credit: TENAA)

The listed dimensions of 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2mm and weight of 183g are also identical, as are the sizes and resolutions of the screens, the 256GB of storage, and the 8GB of RAM. But there are some small spec differences beyond the presence of 5G.

For example, the inner camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is listed as 12MP, up from 10MP on the standard Z Flip, while the outer sensors are listed as 12MP and 10MP, rather than the dual 12MP snappers on the original Galaxy Z Flip.

Another small change is the battery, which is listed here as coming in two parts of 2,500mAh and 704mAh, combining for 3,204mAh, which would be very slightly down on the 3,300mAh of the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is also likely to have a new chipset, with the Snapdragon 865 Plus being rumored. This TENAA listing supports that, saying that the chipset can reach 3.09Ghz. It doesn’t state the model of the chipset, but the Snapdragon 855 Plus in the original Galaxy Z Flip tops out at 2.95GHz.

We’d still take all of this with a small pinch of salt, as it hasn’t been confirmed by Samsung, but as non-Samsung sources go, this is about as close to official as it gets.

We should know if these details are right before too long, as it’s likely that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be announced in August, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Check out the best Samsung phones

Via GSMArena