Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official photo and specs leaked

As with most high-profile phones, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range has been heavily leaked ahead of launch, with the latest leak taking the form of both a seemingly official photo and a complete specs list.

Both were shared by Evan Blass (a reliable leaker), and the photo seemingly shows the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus rather than the standard Note 10, as it has extra camera sensors.

It’s being held in someone’s hand here, along with the S Pen stylus. There’s not really any new information in the photo, though the stylus looks surprisingly large.

The iPhone 11 is coming soon

The Google Pixel 4 is also on the way

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 promo picture, full specs sheet leaks - https://t.co/GDD4i9q04h pic.twitter.com/63XJKKlu9MAugust 6, 2019

The specs list (below) is perhaps more interesting, though also appears at least slightly wrong. It lists all three Samsung Galaxy Note 10 models (the Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G) as having a 1440 x 3040 screen, which would be good news, as some reports had suggested the standard model would just be FHD+ rather than QHD+.

However, it’s also listed as being FHD+ (even though that isn’t a FHD+ resolution) and the three phones are all listed as having the same pixel density of 502 pixels-per-inch, which given that the Note 10 Plus and Note 5G supposedly have 6.8-inch screens while the standard Galaxy Note 10 is listed as having just a 6.3-inch one would seem impossible.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The three phones are also all listed as having the same rear camera setup, which doesn’t add up, as images above the specs list on the source link clearly show that the standard Galaxy Note 10 has fewer lenses or sensors.

Where the specs claim the phones differ, other than screen size, include battery size, with the Galaxy Note 10’s listed at 3,800mAh while the others are said to be 4,300mAh, and charging speed, with the standard Note 10 supposedly supporting 25W charging, while the other two reach 45W. Notably the Samsung Galaxy S10 only supports 15W, but a boost has been widely rumored.

The standard Note 10 is also only listed as having 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the other two apparently have 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

While some of the specs seem contradictory, broadly speaking this looks like a believable specs lists, just one that clearly has a few errors in it, and it comes from a usually reliable source. So it may well show a general picture of what to expect – just don’t count on every number being right.

The real numbers will be revealed very soon though as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range is being announced on August 7, which is tomorrow at the time of writing. TechRadar will be reporting live from the announcement, so make sure to check back for all the official details.

These are the best Samsung phones

Via MSPowerUser