It’s in Z name: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to be ‘folded’ into the Z series

The eagerly-awaited Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could get a slightly different name than we were expecting, coopting the moniker of Samsung's other foldable phone series.
It'll be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, according to a SamMobile report, taking cues from the clamshell foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that came out in early 2020.
We pretty much knew the Z-series would become a formal umbrella name for all of Samsung's foldable devices – a Samsung spokesperson explicitly confirmed this to Bloomberg back in February. But we didn’t know which handsets would follow the Z Flip in the naming convention.
Apparently, that will be the Galaxy Z Fold 2, sources told SamMobile. Heck, the original Galaxy Fold is already listed under the ‘Galaxy Z’ category on Samsung’s official website. While there’s still a dedicated Galaxy Fold section, too, it’s unclear if that will stay up once the foldable’s successor is released.
When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date?
Various rumors have suggested the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will launch first in August followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 2 announcement in September, though a more recent leak claimed that it wouldn’t be available until the end of that month – or even later – due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
It’s unclear if Covid-19 has interrupted production or simply disrupted the market enough to push off the Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date, but we’ll probably get a better idea once Samsung’s next big traditional phone, the stylus-packing Galaxy Note 20 line, gets unveiled in August.
