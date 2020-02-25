Redmi K30 Pro and Oppo Find X2 confirmed as 5G Snapdragon 865 flagships

The top-end chipset you can find in phones right now is the Snapdragon 865, which brings top speeds, high-res photo processing and 5G, and Qualcomm (who makes it) just dropped the names of a bunch of phones that'll have the system-on-chip.

Some of these phones we already knew about, like the Samsung Galaxy S20, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Sony Xperia 1 II, but the list also includes handsets that were only rumored, so this counts as confirmation of a few new devices.

Topping the list of the unannounced phones is the anticipated Oppo Find X2, due to launch on March 6, and the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro, which will likely launch in Europe as the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (the Redmi K20 Pro was released as the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro there).

5G inside

Other phones listed include the Black Shark 3, Nubia Red Magic 5G, Asus ROG Phone 3 and Legion Gaming Phone (gaming phones of which we'd only heard of the former), the Zenfone 7, and the Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone, a device that likely won't have a global rollout, but we know is being shown off at the end of February.

From this announcement we know they will have top-end processing power, and due to the presence of the Snapdragon 865, they'll also be 5G devices.

These phones won't be the only Snapdragon 865 devices either, just the ones coming soon, with Qualcomm claiming that "more than 70 designs have been announced or are in development based on the platform" - which should spell more top-end handsets for later in 2020.