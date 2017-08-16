Razer claims it has designed the perfect portable gaming mouse

Are you partial to a spot of gaming on the go? Then Razer believes it has the perfect mouse to go with your laptop, in the form of a wireless peripheral that boasts a seriously impressive level of battery life.

The Razer Atheris is powered by a pair of AA batteries from which you’ll get no less than 350 hours of service, which the company claims is an industry-leading figure – albeit with the caveat that this is compared to other ‘mobile productivity mice with gaming-grade features’.

The Razer Atheris connects via a USB dongle or Bluetooth LE

It’s clearly an impressive stat, and even going by 12-hour days you should get almost a month’s worth of use (29 days) out of the wireless mouse before the two batteries run dry.

Razer further promises a lag-free 2.4GHz wireless connection thanks to its own Adaptive Frequency Technology, which operates via a small USB dongle (although the mouse can connect using Bluetooth LE for devices that don’t have USB ports).

Naturally the Razer Atheris is a compact and portable peripheral

Southpaw friendly

Other notable features of the Atheris include an ambidextrous design, so left-handers can use the peripheral just as ably as right-handed people, and the optical sensor offers a sensitivity of 7,200dpi.

The mouse has five buttons which can be independently programmed, and boasts a ‘gaming-grade’ scroll wheel along with on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment, the latter of which is all but essential for serious gamers. It weighs 66g without the batteries, measuring 100 x 63mm, with a height of 34mm.

You can purchase the Atheris direct from Razer’s store right now with the mouse priced at $50 or €60 (around £55, AU$90), with worldwide availability slated for the fourth quarter of this year.