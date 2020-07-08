Pump up the jam and save 30% on a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3

If you’re a bassline junkie then you’ll want to take a gander at Sony’s most popular pair of cans, the WH-1000XM3 – currently discounted through Amazon by 30%!

Ranked number 1 in our best headphones for 2020 roundup, the WH-1000XM3 is one of the best headphones on the market today in all categories (audio clarity, bass, battery life and noise cancellation).

The WH-1000XM3’s ability to automatically adjust its noise-cancelling profile in correlation with the ambient sound levels of your surroundings makes these cans undeniably exceptional for noise-cancellation.

In addition to impeccable noise-cancellation, the battery life of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 is also one of our favourite features. With 30-hours of life when fully charged, you won’t have to worry about your best beats suddenly stopping during a workout or your travel home.

It also has a quick charge mode that allows you to get around five hours of playback from only 10 minutes of charging – a perfect little boost if you're on a tight schedule.

If you want to score this great bargain on a pumping set of headphones, pay a visit to Sony’s official Amazon store to save 30% on a pair of WH-1000XM3 in silver – that’s a humongous saving of AU$153. You can also grab a pair of these cans in black for only AU$378, saving you AU$121.